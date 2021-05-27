In & Around Greene: May 27-July 4

May 31

American Legion Post 128 conducts the “Walk of Honor” Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Legion building, 636 Madison Road in Stanardsville. Contact Peter DeForth at deforth@aol.com or (703) 477-2868 for more information.

June 1

Greene County Social Services hosts a special event on Tuesday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people apply for the Energy Assistance Program to help with summertime cooling expenses. There will be a sack lunch and other goodies. Stay in your vehicle when you first arrive and a staff member will offer direction. Social Services is at 10009 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Contact Denise Morris at (434) 985-5246 for more information.

June 3