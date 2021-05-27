In & Around Greene: May 27-July 4

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. Visit greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit the shelter online at Madison-GreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
The William Monroe High School PTO is holding a food drive during the month of May to honor the memory of Ethan Paladino, who was a caring young man who loved to serve his community that died of brain cancer in 2016. Send a non-perishable food item with your high school student or drop off in the school lobby during SOL testing days to benefit Feeding Greene Inc.
Local Girl Scout troops are currently recruiting new members from kindergarten through high school, and adult volunteers are also needed to keep make scouting available for the girls. Volunteers come from all walks of life—men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students and more. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsvsc.org or contact Deirdre Kellner at (434) 382-8013 or dkellner@gsvsc.org.
May 27
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar May 27 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
May 31
American Legion Post 128 conducts the “Walk of Honor” Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Legion building, 636 Madison Road in Stanardsville. Contact Peter DeForth at deforth@aol.com or (703) 477-2868 for more information.
June 1
Greene County Social Services hosts a special event on Tuesday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people apply for the Energy Assistance Program to help with summertime cooling expenses. There will be a sack lunch and other goodies. Stay in your vehicle when you first arrive and a staff member will offer direction. Social Services is at 10009 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Contact Denise Morris at (434) 985-5246 for more information.
June 3
In collaboration with the Blue Ridge Health District, Greene County Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at William Monroe High School on June 3 during the school day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This clinic is specifically for GCPS students 12-18 years old to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and parents must register online (shorturl.at/cpwzC). The second dose for all those who opt in will be administered at the high school June 24. If you have any questions, contact Kyle Pursel at (434) 939-9000 or by email at
June 7-11
Greene County Parks & Recreation will host a basketball camp for rising middle school boys and girls at Greene County Community Park. The program will feature individual attention, small group instruction, contests and competitions and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day on the blacktop. Instruction will be led by certified skills trainer and SQBA coach Ashley Mills with focus on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense and agility. Register by May 31 for $60 by contacting ssweeney@gcva.us or (434) 422-6059.
June 7
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Faith Mission Home on Monday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies and those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to donate with no required waiting period. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, (800) RED-CROSS or by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. Faith Mission Home is at 7975 Mission Home Road in Free Union.
The first half of Greene County personal property and real estate taxes are due Monday, June 7. The treasurer’s office is open to walk-in traffic. Online payment options are available at www.greenecountyva.gov/government/treasurer. Contact the treasurer’s office at (434) 985-5214.
June 8
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar June 8 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the PVCC Giuseppe Center on Tuesday, June 8, from 2-6:30 p.m. All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies and those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to donate with no required waiting period. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, (800) RED-CROSS or by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. The Giuseppe Center is at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
June 9
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the performing arts center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
June 12
Invasive plants are quickly overwhelming many properties by tearing down the forest canopy and overtaking native plants at the tree, shrub or groundcover levels. Blue Ridge PRISM’s Invasive Plant Workshops will enable you to learn how to confidently identify and manage invasive plants this summer and include herbicide and equipment selections and best seasonal practices. Join virtually on Saturday, June 12, from 1-4 p.m. and register at www.blueridgeprism.org or contact Elizabeth Anne Mizell at beth@blueridgeprism.org for details.
June 14-18
Greene County Parks & Recreation will host a pee wee/rookie basketball camp at Greene County Community Park June 14-18. Pee wee (kindergarten through second grade) will be from 9-10:15 a.m. and Rookie (third through fifth grade) will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day, with focus on fun skill-building exercises, ball handling, relays and game-like situations. Registration is $40 and includes a ball and classes will be led by Harold Boyd. Contact ssweeney@gcva.us or (434) 422-6059 for a registration form by June 7.
June 19
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Saturday, June 19 for its annual Neighbor Appreciation Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
A “Juneteenth” Freedom Day holiday celebration will take place at Greene Commons on Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. Family fun includes local musicians, games, balloon twister, magician, Bollywood dancing, soul food truck, wine tasting and more. Juneteenth (also called Freedom Day) celebrates the date when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and announced that enslaved people were now free. This was 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. In 1980, Texas made the day a state holiday. Virginia and 43 other states recognize the day as a state holiday or observance. The festival on Greene Commons is hosted by the Greene County Democratic Committee. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities.
June 21-25
Greene County Parks & Recreation will host a soccer camp for rising fourth- to eighth-graders at Greene County Community Park, June 21-25 from 9 a.m. to noon, for $60. Players will be challenged at an appropriate level while receiving instruction in a fun, positive environment by Aly Pieno. Registration deadline is June 14 and registrants are asked to bring a soccer ball, cleats, shin guards and a water bottle. Call Sean at (434) 422-6059 to register or with any questions.
June 22-July 23
Learn to be a nurse aid at the Orange Adult Education Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be five clinical days with hours from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Must be fully vaccinated or test once a week on Mondays at Dogwood Village. There are no make-up days. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 or Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov. Cost is $875 and exam fee is $140.
June 24
Invasive plants are quickly overwhelming many properties by tearing down the forest canopy and overtaking native plants at the tree, shrub or groundcover levels. Blue Ridge PRISM’s Invasive Plant Workshops will enable you to learn how to confidently identify and manage invasive plants this summer and include herbicide and equipment selections and best seasonal practices. Join virtually on Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon by registering at www.blueridgeprism.org or contact Elizabeth Anne Mizell at beth@blueridgeprism.org for details.
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar June 24 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
July 4
Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene will host its annual Independence Day celebration in downtown Stanardsville on Sunday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m. Attractions will include a parade, concessions, vendors, live music by Groove Train and Lydia Station and a community fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Sheds. Additional details will be made available at facebook.com/RWBnG or www.RWBnG.org. Volunteers, donors and sponsors are also needed. For more info, contact Michael Payne at thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or (540) 290-8344.