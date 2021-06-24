In & Around Greene: June 24 to Aug. 26

ONGOING
The Greene County Singers are looking for an accomplished pianist to play for fall practices and December concerts. Practices will begin after Labor Day, on Thursday evenings, and concerts will be held in Early December. A stipend will be offered. For more information, contact the director Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962.
June 24
Invasive plants are quickly overwhelming many properties by tearing down the forest canopy and overtaking native plants at the tree, shrub or groundcover levels. Blue Ridge PRISM’s Invasive Plant Workshops will enable you to learn how to confidently identify and manage invasive plants this summer and include herbicide and equipment selections and best seasonal practices. Join virtually on Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon by registering at www.blueridgeprism.org or contact Elizabeth Anne Mizell at beth@blueridgeprism.org for details.
June 26
Madison American Legion Rides holds a fundraising breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 157. Menu includes eggs, bacon, toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and French toast. Adults are $10 and those 6-12 years old are $5; 5 and under are free. Sit down breakfast or carryout available. The Post is at 310 Thrift Road, Madison. For information, call Ron Bechtle at (540) 547-6160.
Restore Greene will hold a special event from 3:30-7 p.m. at Greene Commons to showcase all the ways the program has been successful for those attending. The family friendly event will include games and activities for children, musical guests, food and drink and speakers. Greene Commons is at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. Restore is a Christ-centered weekly support group to help those with addiction. For more information, visit www.herestores.com or email restoregreene@gmail.com.
The Greene Farm and Livestock Show will hold a Bingo at the Barn fundraiser on Saturday, June 26, at the show barn. Barn doors open at 5 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. There will be prizes, food and a silent auction. Tickets will be available at the event for $25 for four books. The barn is at 13510 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar June 24 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
July 3
The Salon Committee of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick will host a Plein Air art event on Saturday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the church. The event is open to all artists including painters, photographers, sculptors and other creative people that want to enjoy the beautiful grounds that surround the historic church. The public is invited to walk the grounds and interact with the artists. Participants must bring their own equi0pment including chair, refreshments and creative juices. Bottled water will be supplied and restrooms will be available. RSVP at www.gracekeswick.org. Weather-related notices will also be posted on the website.
July 4
Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m. Attractions will include a parade through downtown Stanardsville followed by concessions, vendors, live music by Groove Train and Lydia Station and a community fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Sheds at Morris Field in Ruckersville (note that this is a change in venue from past years). Additional details will be made available at facebook.com/RWBnG or www.RWBnG.org. Volunteers, donors and sponsors are also needed. For more info, contact Michael Payne at thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or (540) 290-8344.
July 6
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar July 6 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
July 10
Primal Strength Gym is hosting a Greene County Strongman 2021 fundraising contest on Saturday, July 10, at United Christian Academy to benefit the Greene County Sex Crimes Unit at the Sheriff’s Office. Events include a max log press; hand-over-hand truck pull; Thor’s Hammer hold for time; wagon wheel deadlift for reps; Husafeld Stone/Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event. There are four divisions: women’s open; men under 220 pounds; men over 220 pounds and master’s for over 40 years old. Awards will be given to first-third places in each division and each participant will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. Cost is $65 per participant and $5 per ticket to watch—kids are free. Email David at dlroach163@gmail.com to preregister but payment and registration can be made day of. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.
July 14
The Art Guild of Greene hosts Kid’s Craft and Storytelling on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. for those aged 4-8 years old. Cost is $15 and a $5 material fee. Kids will make a flower pot or robot and listen to stores. To register visit, www.artguildofgreene.org/2021-classes. The event will be held at Qute Scraps Handmade Boutique, 14371 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
July 20
Madison County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, July 20th, from 6:30 -8:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison. Melvin Adams, Chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee will be the guest speaker. A pasta dinner will be available for $10. The group will be collecting donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. Fellowship Baptist Church is at 725 Gate Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4300 or (540) 923-4109.
July 29
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar July 29 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Aug. 3
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Aug. 4
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in honor of the one year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Aug. 5-7
The Greene Farm & Livestock Show will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 7. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans and more. Visit greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
Aug. 7
The Gourd Gals of Greene will exhibit and sell their artistic gourds on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The “gals” are Vyvyan Rundgren, Kathy Kelley and Cory Ryan. The painted and decorated gourds will be displayed at the Taylor Barn, which is located behind the Greene County Visitor Center, 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
Aug. 11
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Aug. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service Birthday. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Aug. 26
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.