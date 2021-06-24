In & Around Greene: June 24 to Aug. 26

Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar July 6 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com . To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com .

Primal Strength Gym is hosting a Greene County Strongman 2021 fundraising contest on Saturday, July 10, at United Christian Academy to benefit the Greene County Sex Crimes Unit at the Sheriff’s Office. Events include a max log press; hand-over-hand truck pull; Thor’s Hammer hold for time; wagon wheel deadlift for reps; Husafeld Stone/Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event. There are four divisions: women’s open; men under 220 pounds; men over 220 pounds and master’s for over 40 years old. Awards will be given to first-third places in each division and each participant will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. Cost is $65 per participant and $5 per ticket to watch—kids are free. Email David at dlroach163@gmail.com to preregister but payment and registration can be made day of. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.