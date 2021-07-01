In & Around Greene: July 2 - Sept. 19

Primal Strength Gym is hosting a Greene County Strongman 2021 fundraising contest on Saturday, July 10, at United Christian Academy to benefit the Greene County Sex Crimes Unit at the Sheriff’s Office. Events include a max log press; hand-over-hand truck pull; Thor’s Hammer hold for time; wagon wheel deadlift for reps; Husafeld Stone/Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event. There are four divisions: women’s open; men under 220 pounds; men over 220 pounds and master’s for over 40 years old. Awards will be given to first-third places in each division and each participant will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. Cost is $65 per participant and $5 per ticket to watch—kids are free. Email David at dlroach163@gmail.com to preregister but payment and registration can be made day of. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.