In & Around Greene: July 2 - Sept. 19

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
The Greene County Singers are looking for an accomplished pianist to play for fall practices and December concerts. Practices will begin after Labor Day, on Thursday evenings, and concerts will be held in early December. A stipend will be offered. For information, contact Grace Cangialosi at (434) 882-0962.
July 2
Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s Hebron Valley will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on Friday, July 2. From 3 p.m. until sunset 10% of the proceeds will be donated to help the council’s adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. For more info, call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyards.com.
July 3
The Salon Committee of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick will host a Plein Air art event on Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to
1 p.m. on the grounds of the church. The event is open to all artists including painters, photographers, sculptors and other creative people that want to enjoy the beautiful grounds that surround the historic church. The public is invited to walk the grounds and interact with the artists. Participants must bring their own equipment including chairs, refreshments and creative juices. Bottled water will be supplied and restrooms will be available. RSVP at www.gracekeswick.org. Weather-related notices posted on the website.
July 4
Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4. The parade through downtown Stanardsville will be at 5 p.m. and the celebration will follow at Morris Field in Ruckersville from 6-10 p.m., to include concessions, vendors, live music by Groove Train and Lydia Station and a community fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Sheds. (Note that this is a change in venue from past years.) Additional details will be made available at facebook.com/RWBnG or www.RWBnG.org. Volunteers, donors and sponsors are also needed. For more information, contact Michael Payne at thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or (540) 290-8344.
July 6
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar July 6 at 10 a.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. Contact Jennifer Cox at Greene Farm Bureau at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com or email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
July 10
Primal Strength Gym is hosting a Greene County Strongman 2021 fundraising contest on Saturday, July 10, at United Christian Academy to benefit the Greene County Sex Crimes Unit at the Sheriff’s Office. Events include a max log press; hand-over-hand truck pull; Thor’s Hammer hold for time; wagon wheel deadlift for reps; Husafeld Stone/Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event. There are four divisions: women’s open; men under 220 pounds; men over 220 pounds and master’s for over 40 years old. Awards will be given to first-third places in each division and each participant will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. Cost is $65 per participant and $5 per ticket to watch—kids are free. Email David at dlroach163@gmail.com to preregister but payment and registration can be made day of. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to the family friendly event.
July 14
The Art Guild of Greene hosts Kids’ Crafts and Storytelling on Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. for those aged 4-8 years. Cost is $15 and a $5 material fee. Kids will make a flower pot or robot and listen to stores. To register visit www.artguildofgreene.org/2021-classes. The event will be held at Qute Scraps Handmade Boutique, 14371 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
July 20
Madison County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, July 20, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison. Melvin Adams, chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee, will be the guest speaker. A pasta dinner will be available for $10. The group collects donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. Fellowship Baptist Church is at 725 Gate Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 923-4300 or (540) 923-4109.
July 24
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome.
Aug. 5-7
The Greene Farm & Livestock Show will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 7. There will be antiques, livestock demonstrations and sales, car and tractor shows, music, food, artisans and more. Visit greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for information.
Aug. 7
The Gourd Gals of Greene will exhibit and sell their artistic gourds on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The “gals” are Vyvyan Rundgren, Kathy Kelley and Cory Ryan. The painted and decorated gourds will be displayed at the Taylor Barn, which is located behind the Greene County Visitor Center, 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
Aug. 11
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Aug. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s Birthday. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Aug. 28
Aug. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 29, starting at 4 p.m. at the Barn at Edgewood, 777 Beasley Road in Stanardsville. Chicken and drinks will be provided; please bring a side dish to share. Live traditional Irish music provided by An Lár, a local band featuring guild member Holly Horan. RSVP to Cory Ryan at coryryan1106@gmail.com or RSVP on the Facebook event page by Aug. 20.
Sept. 8
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Sept. 8-16
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.
Sept. 18-19
The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Explore colorful displays of pottery, sculpture and jewelry and talk to the artists about their work; visit demonstration areas where artists take turns showing how raw clay is transformed into graceful pottery on the potter’s wheel or how clay work is decorated in many styles, each using unique methods and glazes; purchase artwork from the festival to bring beauty into your home or to turn the daily drinking of tea or coffee into a celebration with a handcrafted mug. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For more information, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.