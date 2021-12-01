In & Around Greene for December

vvv

Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform on Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. All proceeds benefit Post 156. For more information, contact Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644.

Dec. 4

American Legion Post 128 is hosting its 4th annual holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion, 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville. There will be food, raffles and a DJ providing music and sales benefit the American Legion. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) with questions or call Eusebia Estes, (434) 989-2156 to request vendor space.

Greene County Historical Society will have a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a green dot sale on some gift shop items and Dr. Jamie Reaser will have a poetry reading and book signing beginning at 2 p.m. with refreshments following. The museum is at 360 Main St. Stanardsville and additional parking is at the county library or Greene Pharmacy. Contact Joann Powell at (434) 985-2382 with questions.

