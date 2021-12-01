In & Around Greene for December

Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit HFH at www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW building in Harrisonburg and is always looking for new members to volunteer or fundraise to help veterans across the state. The VFW is located at 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg. For more information on DAV, contact Paul List, Jr. Vice Commander, at (540) 214-6011.
Dec. 3
The Greene County Toy Lift site will again be in full Christmas spirit for this year’s event, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform on Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St. in Orange. All proceeds benefit Post 156. For more information, contact Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644.
Dec. 4
American Legion Post 128 is hosting its 4th annual holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion, 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville. There will be food, raffles and a DJ providing music and sales benefit the American Legion. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) with questions or call Eusebia Estes, (434) 989-2156 to request vendor space.
Greene County Historical Society will have a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a green dot sale on some gift shop items and Dr. Jamie Reaser will have a poetry reading and book signing beginning at 2 p.m. with refreshments following. The museum is at 360 Main St. Stanardsville and additional parking is at the county library or Greene Pharmacy. Contact Joann Powell at (434) 985-2382 with questions.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville hold the Drive-Thru Parade of Lights beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event goes on rain or shine and guests will drive past lighted displays with emergency vehicles, floats and more along Monroe Drive at the Stanardsville school campus. To register to set up a light-filled stationary display/float, visit www.greenecoc.org/event/drive-thru-parade-of-lights. To volunteer or for more information, email office@greenecoc.org. See map on page A1.
Dec. 5
Real estate and personal property taxes are due on Dec. 5 of each year. Visit www.greenecountyva.gov/government/local/treasurer/due-dates for more information or contact county treasurer Stephanie Deal at sdeal@gcva.us.
Blue Ridge Chorale will present its 2021 Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Led by artistic director C. Alexander Smith, assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathleen Pellegreen, the concert will take place at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 South Main St., Culpeper. Tickets are not required for this free event, but donations are gratefully accepted. Email andersontri000@yahoo.com with questions.
Dec. 6
The deadline to register for Lil’ Dribblers basketball through the Parks & Recreation department is Dec. 6. Lil’ Dribblers is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through first grade and provides a basic introduction to the sport. Practices will take place at Ruckersville Elementary School Jan. 15 through Feb. 19 and cost is $50. Youth basketball cheerleading registration will take place at the same time. Contact Parks & Rec Director Justin Bullock at jbullock@gcva.us or Program Supervisor Sean Sweeney at ssweeney@gcva.us with questions.
William Monroe High School will host Manassas Park for the first home meet of the Scholastic Bowl season. Game starts at 5:30 p.m. in the media center.
Dec. 8
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecounty
schools.com for details.
Dec. 11
William Monroe High School is hosting a Teen Maker Market for the holiday season, featuring works by 6th-12th grade students. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and masks will be required for all those who attend. There will also be a silent auction of teen-made crafts and a donation bin to raise money for the local Greene County animal shelter. For more information, contact Leah Talbert, WMHS librarian, at ltalbert@greenecountyschools.com.
Join local artist Jennifer Tremblay as she guides you through the exciting and versatile world of watercolors to create holiday greeting cards at Greene County Community Park Dec. 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn basic techniques and leave with four cards showcasing their new skills. No experience necessary and registration fee of $30 covers all needed supplies. Register by Dec. 3 by visiting greenecountyva.gov and clicking on Parks & Recreation.
Dec. 12-15
American Legion Post 128 will be collecting gifts for the annual GRACE Christmas Gift project, to be distributed to children in need in the community. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) for details.
Dec. 13-14
Greene County 4-H and Parks & Recreation are teaming up to offer a holiday wreath workshop at Greene County Community Park with instructor Kathy Alstat. Basic instruction and supplies will be provided along with fresh greenery. Cost is $10 and sessions will be offered Dec. 13 for kids in kindergarten through second grade (with accompanying parent) and Dec. 14 for grades 3-5. Both workshops are from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact kalstat@vt.edu for more information.
Dec. 19
Santa will be visiting Lydia Mountain Lodge and visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while visiting or purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 1978 Corvette Sting Ray—all proceeds go to the Greene County Animal Shelter. Call (434) 985-6343 for more information.