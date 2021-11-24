In & Around Greene for 11/25

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-GreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Kilaurwen Vineyard will exhibit work by Sara Gondwe of the Art Guild of Greene in October and November. The tasting room is open weekends from noon-6 p.m. Masks and six-foot spacing are required inside the tasting room. The vineyard is at 1543 Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-2535 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW building in Harrisonburg and is always looking for new members to volunteer or fundraise to help veterans across the state. The VFW is located at 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg. For more information on DAV, contact Paul List, Jr. Vice Commander, at (540) 214-6011.
Nov. 27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).
Dec. 1
American Legion Post 128 is holding its annual Christmas Party at Post Home in lieu of the monthly meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) for details.
Dec. 3
The Greene County Toy Lift site will again be in full Christmas spirit for this year’s event, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at
(434) 962-9768.
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform on Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St., in Orange. All proceeds benefit Post 156. For more information, contact Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644.
Dec. 4
American Legion Post 128 is hosting a holiday craft fair courtesy of Sebi Estes from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vendors will set up the day before. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) with questions.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Stanardsville hold the Drive-Thru Parade of Lights beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event goes on rain or shine and guests will drive past lighted displays with emergency vehicles, floats and more along Monroe Drive at the Stanardsville school campus. To register to set up a light filled stationed display/float, visit www.greenecoc.org/event/drive-thru-parade-of-lights. To volunteer or for more information, email office@greenecoc.org. Maps and more details will be available closer to the event.
Dec. 5
Real estate and personal property taxes are due on Dec. 5 of each year. Visit www.greenecountyva.gov/government/local/treasurer/due-dates for more information or contact county treasurer Stephanie Deal at sdeal@gcva.us.
Dec. 6
The deadline to register for Lil’ Dribblers basketball through the Parks & Recreation department is Dec. 6. Lil’ Dribblers is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through first grade and provides a basic introduction to the sport. Practices will take place at Ruckersville Elementary School Jan. 15 through Feb. 19 and cost is $50. Youth basketball cheerleading registration will take place at the same time. Contact Parks & Rec Director Justin Bullock at jbullock@gcva.us or Program Supervisor Sean Sweeney at ssweeney@gcva.us with questions.
Dec. 8
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Dec. 11
Join local artist Jennifer Tremblay as she guides you through the exciting and versatile world of watercolors as you create holiday greeting cards at Greene County Community Park Dec. 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn basic techniques and leave with four cards showcasing their new skills. No experience necessary, and registration fee of $30 covers all needed supplies. Register by Dec. 3 by visiting greenecountyva.gov and clicking on Parks & Recreation.
Dec. 12-15
American Legion Post 128 will be collecting gifts for the annual GRACE Christmas Gift project, to be distributed to children in need in the community. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) for details.
Dec. 13-14
Greene County 4-H and Parks & Recreation are teaming up to offer a holiday wreath workshop at Greene County Community Park with instructor Kathy Alstat. Basic instruction and supplies will be provided along with fresh greenery. Cost is $10 and sessions will be offered Dec. 13 for kids in kindergarten through second grade (with accompanying parent) and Dec. 14 for grades 3-5. Both workshops are from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact kalstat@vt.edu for more information.
Dec. 19
Santa will be visiting Lydia Mountain Lodge and visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while visiting or purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 1978 Corvette Sting Ray—all proceeds go to the Greene County Animal Shelter. Call (434) 985-6343 for more information.