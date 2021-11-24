In & Around Greene for 11/25

American Legion Post 128 is holding its annual Christmas Party at Post Home in lieu of the monthly meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) for details.

Dec. 3

The Greene County Toy Lift site will again be in full Christmas spirit for this year’s event, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at

(434) 962-9768.

Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform on Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 156 in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply, 221 Byrd St., in Orange. All proceeds benefit Post 156. For more information, contact Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644.

Dec. 4

American Legion Post 128 is hosting a holiday craft fair courtesy of Sebi Estes from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vendors will set up the day before. Contact Peter DeForth (deforth@aol.com) with questions.

