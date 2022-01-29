In & Around Greene: February 2022

ONGOING

Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artistic

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Virginia Skyline Council region and booth sales officially kicked off the 2022 cookie season last week. The new “Adventurefuls” cookie (chocolate brownie with caramel crème and sea salt) joins the lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos this year. Scouts are again selling in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways this year to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing pandemic. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery or order online for shipment or donation at girlscoutcookies.org beginning Feb. 18. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit gsvsc.org/cookies to find cookie booths in your area or contact info@gsvsc.org to find a local troop to fix your cookie craving.

Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District (CSWCD) is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale. You can order tree seedlings (five of one species for $5) of Kousa dogwood, Norway spruce, Eastern redbud, American elderberry, paw paw or red maple. You can also order live stakes for erosion control (25 of one species for $25) of silky dogwood or Streamco willow. The $30 meadow mix includes an already pre-mixed cover crop and will cover a 1,000 square foot area. For additional details including planting recommendations and order form, visit culpeperswcd.org or contact Stephanie DeNicola at (540) 825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.

The Madison County Republican Women are selling 2021 White House Christmas ornaments at a reduced price. The front of the ornament features a Robert H. Laessig painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree and ornaments are now only $20 each. To order the ornament for your collection, contact Anne Farmer at (540) 923-4109.

Registration is now open for the Bambino Buddy-Ball league at Greene County Youth Center. Buddy-Ball is designed for players ages 5-22 who have physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities. This division allows for a “buddy” to help players swing the bat, run the bases, catch the ball etc. The buddy role is to help players learn how to play the game of baseball and the league allows players with special needs to develop confidence and positive self-esteem by allowing them the opportunity to be a part of organized sports and assist with social skills and physical fitness. All players hit and play defense every inning, there are no outs and no score is kept. Visit greenecountyyc.sportngin.com to register or contact Sharon Taylor at (434) 825-6265 with any questions.

Jan. 31

The Blue Ridge Health District is hosting an indoor COVID-19 vaccination event for adults and children at the Greene County Health department located at 50 Stanard St. in Stanardsville on Monday, Jan. 31 from 12-4 p.m. To register in advance, call (434) 972-6261. Walk-ins are also welcome. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be offered at this event.

The Greene County Health Department will host a COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Jan. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with results available within 72 hours. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-tjhd-testing-sites or by contacting BRHealthDistrict@gmail.com or (434) 972-6261. The health department is at 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville.

January 31 is the deadline to register for the spring season of classes with the Greene Cloverleafs Square Dance Club. Square dancing provides good physical exercise as well as enjoyment for the body and mind for all ages. Classes are held Monday nights from 7-9 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School. Contact Sam Freeman at (434) 989-9988 for more information or visit Facebook @GreeneCloverleafs.

Feb. 1

American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the PVCC Giuseppe Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 2-6:30 p.m. There is a critical blood shortage and one hour of your time can save up to three lives – and earn you a $10 Amazon gift card. Go to redcrossblood.org to register for an appointment.

Feb. 2

The Greene County School Board will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in the digital media classroom at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. All are welcome to attend to discuss budget priorities for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The Blue Ridge Health District is hosting an indoor COVID-19 vaccination event for adults and children at the Greene County Library, located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. To register in advance call (434) 972-6261. Walk-ins are also welcome. Pfizer and Moderna will both be offered at this event.

Feb. 4 -- This event has been canceled pending appointment of a new board member.

The Greene County School Board will hold a board development training on Friday, Feb. 4...

Feb. 9

The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting and public hearing for the fiscal year 2023 budget on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. with an immediate move to closed session in the WMHS digital media classroom. Open session is at 7 p.m. in the performing arts center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.

The Greene County School Board announces the vacancy of the Stanardsville District school board representative due to the resignation of Jason Collier. Any qualified voter of the Stanardsville District is invited to submit a written statement of interest and detailed resume to Rhonda Houchens, clerk of the school board, at P.O. Box 1140, Stanardsville, Va. 22973, no later than noon on Friday, Feb. 4. The school board will hold a public hearing to receive public input on prospective candidates for the interim appointment to fill the vacancy on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The board will schedule and conduct interviews of qualified candidates after the public hearing and will appoint the interim member at its regular meeting Feb. 23.

Feb. 11

Work together to create one-page comics with Rose Guterbock at Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH). Learn more at artisticremedies.org or contact info@artisticremedies.org.

Feb. 15

The Madison County Republican Women (MCRW) will hold its 22nd annual Chili Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison. The meeting will feature a variety of great chili dishes with all the fixings and desserts by members. Guest speaker TBA. Dinner is $10. For more information call (540) 923-4109.

Feb. 18

Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Elkton Community Center, 20598 Blue and Gold Drive in Elkton, from 1-5 p.m. There is a critical blood shortage across the nation and one hour of your time could save up to three lives. Visit redcrossblood.org to register for an appointment.

Feb. 19

Join instructor Keyon Johnson at the Greene County Community Park for an introduction to Facebook, the largest social network in the world. Aimed at participants 50+, you can register for $10 through the Parks & Recreation office by Feb. 14. Contact (434) 422-6059 for more info.

Feb. 23

The Greene County School Board will hold a meeting to formally approve the fiscal year 2023 budget in the performing arts center at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.