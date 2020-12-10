In & Around Greene County 12-10-2020

Ongoing

The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.

Dec. 10

Drive-thru art show and sale to benefit a resident of Accordius Health in Stanardsville will be held from 1-3 p.m. More than 30 paintings will be on display on the covered patio at the front of the building with the artist waving from indoors. Per the artist’s request, the buyer will set the price. Accordius Health is at 355 William Mills Road, Stanardsville.

Dec. 12

The Greene County Toy Lift site volunteers will host a drive-thru event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Walmart in Ruckersville, to help collect enough toys for the kids in Greene, Madison and Orange counties in need this holiday season. There will be a bucket truck and volunteers to collect the items. Additionally, there will be an attendant at the shed on Dec. 4 collecting items, too.

The Town of Stanardsville will host a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monroe Drive, which passes through the school complex. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the usual Parade of Lights down Main Street had to be restructured. Instead guests will drive past stationary floats, emergency vehicles, inflatables and light displays for the Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene County Christmas Cruise Thru Light Display. No foot traffic is allowed on Monroe Drive during this time and one-way traffic on Monroe Drive will be enforced. Anyone wishing to enter a float or light display should email thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com by noon on Friday, Dec. 11.