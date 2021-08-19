In & Around Greene: Aug. 19 - Sept. 19

Ongoing
Artists, art lovers and townfolk— mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Art Guild of Greene’s Plein Air event “Paint the Town Greene.” Reception and ceremony to follow. Artists will gather to paint outdoor views of historic Stanardsville and the surrounding areas. For information and to register, visit artguidofgreene.org/paint-the-town-greene.
Calling all artists! Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) is currently accepting submissions for the September art exhibit, to be themed after the color white. Artists can submit up to two pieces by bringing them to the front desk of Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville, by Wednesday, Sept. 1 . Payment of $35 annual membership fee to ARCH is required to show/sell artwork in any of their monthly exhibits, and all sale proceeds go directly to the artists. Visit artisticremedies.org for more information on exhibits and upcoming classes or to donate.
Aug. 19
The Greene County 4-H Alpaca Club will hold a cookout on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in joining. You do not need to own your own alpacas as kids in the club will learn to care for and show the alpacas owned by Little Quarry Run Alpaca Farm in Ruckersville. Call the Extension Office at (434) 985-5236 to RSVP for the cookout to make sure there are plenty of hotdogs, and contact Kathy Alstat (kalstat@vt.edu) or Chanel Hammer (littlequarryrunalpacafarm@gmail.com) with questions.
Aug. 19-22
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Charlottesville Players Guild will show “Tanesha” online from Aug. 19-22. “Tanesha” is a story featuring five characters, all representing different generations, with an emphasis on the varying characteristics of Black upbringings across generations. Playwright David Vaughn Straughn is the fourth local Black playwright featured by the guild. Visit https://bit.ly/3hGkCvh for more information about the play, the guild and tickets.
Aug. 20-21
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be offering art classes on the theme of flight and levitation. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Aug. 21
American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville hosts a Summer Marketplace: Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair & Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Post, 636 Madison Road. Call (434) 989-2156 to rent space as a vendor. There will be food, raffles and a DJ providing music for this fundraiser for the American Legion.
J and R’s 6th Annual Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Madison County High School, 68 Mountaineer Lane, Madison. Registration is $15 and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and the event goes until 3 p.m., benefitting the Madison Volunteer Fire Company. There will be awards for best classic car, best modern car, best truck, best import, best bike and other specialty awards and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles, courtesy of Butler Auto Sales. There will also be a cash drawing for $200 for one participant and a 50/50 raffle door prize. For more information, contact Richard Clatterbuck at ra69transam@yahoo.com or (540) 222-8294.
Aug. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s Birthday. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Aug. 26
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Aug. 27-28
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be making and decorating rain sticks for meditation this week. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Aug. 28
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome.
Aug. 29
The Art Guild of Greene holds its annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Barn at Edgewood, 777 Beasley Road in Stanardsville. Chicken and drinks will be provided; please bring a side dish to share. Live traditional Irish music provided by An Lár, a local band featuring guild member Holly Horan. RSVP to Cory Ryan at coryryan1106@gmail.com or on the Facebook event page by Aug. 20.
Aug. 30
Blue Ridge Chorale will begin rehearsals for the fall season on Monday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. Online registration began on Aug. 15 at www.brcsings.com. In-person registration will be available on Aug. 30. The Blue Ridge Chorale is directed by C. Alexander Smith and Melanie Bolas, assistant director. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choral group in Culpeper and is open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Sept. 3-4
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be making monster pillows to embrace your inner chaos. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Sept. 8-16
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.
Sept. 18-19
The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Explore colorful displays of pottery, sculpture and jewelry and talk to the artists about their work; visit demonstration areas where artists take turns showing how raw clay is transformed into graceful pottery on the potter’s wheel or how clay work is decorated in many styles, each using unique methods and glazes; purchase artwork from the festival to bring beauty into your home or to turn the daily drinking of tea or coffee into a celebration with a handcrafted mug. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For more information, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.