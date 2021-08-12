In & Around Greene Aug. 12 2021

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Aug. 13-14
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be offering art classes for all ages starting Aug. 13. The adult class (15 and up) will be Friday, Aug. 13 from 6-9 p.m. and materials cost $35. Ages 6-10 will be Saturday Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and ages 11-14 will be Saturday from 1-4 p.m. for $25. This week’s project is Book Nooks: Come create a magical escape of your choosing in the form of a book nook—a lighted assemblage or diorama that sits on your bookshelf. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Aug. 18
Greene Triad Council and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will co-host a presentation at the Greene County Senior Center covering five key messages about living with dementia. All are welcome to attend the presentation at 10 am. In the JABA conference room, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. Contact Beverly Heroy, Triad coordinator, with any questions at (434) 409-4304.
Aug. 19
The Greene County 4-H Alpaca Club will hold a cookout on Thursday,
Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in joining. You do not need to own your own alpacas as kids in the club will learn to care for and show the alpacas owned by Little Quarry Run Alpaca Farm in Ruckersville. Call the Extension Office at (434) 985-5236 to RSVP for the cookout to make sure there are plenty of hotdogs, and contact Kathy Alstat
(kalstat@vt.edu) or Chanel Hammer
(littlequarryrunalpacafarm@gmail.com) with questions.
Aug. 19-22
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Charlottesville Players Guild will show “Tanesha” online from Aug. 19-22. “Tanesha” is a story featuring five characters, all representing different generations, with an emphasis on the varying characteristics of Black upbringings across generations. Playwright David Vaughn Straughn is the fourth local Black playwright featured by the guild. Visit https://bit.ly/3hGkCvh for more information about the play, the guild and tickets.
Aug. 20-21
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be offering art classes on the theme of flight and levitation. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Aug. 21
American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville hosts a Summer Marketplace: Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair & Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Post, 636 Madison Road. Call (434) 989-2156 to rent space as a vendor. There will be food, raffles and a DJ providing music for this fundraiser for the American Legion.
***
J and R’s 6th Annual Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Madison County High School, 68 Mountaineer Lane, Madison. Registration is $15 and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and the event goes until 3 p.m., benefitting the Madison Volunteer Fire Company. There will be awards for best classic car, best modern car, best truck, best import, best bike and other specialty awards and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles, courtesy of Butler Auto Sales. There will also be a cash drawing for $200 for one participant and a 50/50 raffle door prize. For more information, contact Richard Clatterbuck at ra69transam@yahoo.com or (540) 222-8294.
Aug. 25
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s Birthday. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Aug. 26
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts a virtual Medicare Educational Seminar Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. If you are soon to be on Medicare either through a disability or age, this is the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the basics of Medicare, timelines and how supplements and Medicare Advantage plans work. For information, contact Jennifer Cox, Greene County Farm Bureau, at (434) 985-7057 or jennifer.cox@vafb.com. To register, email MedicareSeminar@vafb.com.
Aug. 27-28
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be making and decorating rain sticks for meditation this week. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Aug. 28
There is a neighborhood chicken swap/vendor fair on the fourth Saturday of every month in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New vendors with crafts or livestock are welcome and should contact Billie Jo Moon via Facebook.
Aug. 29
The Art Guild of Greene will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 29 starting at 4 p.m. at the Barn at Edgewood, 777 Beasley Road in Stanardsville. Chicken and drinks will be provided; please bring a side dish to share. Live traditional Irish music provided by An Lár, a local band featuring guild member Holly Horan. RSVP to Cory Ryan at coryryan1106@gmail.com or RSVP on the Facebook event page by Aug. 20.
Sept. 3-4
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be making monster pillows to embrace your inner chaos. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.
Sept. 8
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Sept. 8-16
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.