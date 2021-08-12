In & Around Greene Aug. 12 2021

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be offering art classes on the theme of flight and levitation. Adults 15 and up on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6-9 p.m. for $35 and kids age 6-10 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or ages 11-14 from 1-4 p.m. for $25. Visit artisticremedies.org/classes for more information or contact info@artisticremedies.org or (703) 217-1730.

American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville hosts a Summer Marketplace: Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair & Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Post, 636 Madison Road. Call (434) 989-2156 to rent space as a vendor. There will be food, raffles and a DJ providing music for this fundraiser for the American Legion.

J and R’s 6th Annual Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Madison County High School, 68 Mountaineer Lane, Madison. Registration is $15 and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and the event goes until 3 p.m., benefitting the Madison Volunteer Fire Company. There will be awards for best classic car, best modern car, best truck, best import, best bike and other specialty awards and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles, courtesy of Butler Auto Sales. There will also be a cash drawing for $200 for one participant and a 50/50 raffle door prize. For more information, contact Richard Clatterbuck at ra69transam@yahoo.com or (540) 222-8294.