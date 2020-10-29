In & Around Greene 10-29-2020

Ongoing
DMV Connect will not hold any visits to Greene County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
***
Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
***
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Oct. 30-Nov. 12
Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have joined forces for one book fair and profits will be split between the schools. You can shop online—and anyone can shop online and it will support the schools—at www.scholastic.com/bf/ngschools. Book orders over $25 ship free to your home.
Oct. 31
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system is holding a virtual pumpkin decorating contest. Decorate a pumpkin and submit the photo to pr@jmrl.org by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 to be entered. Submitted photos will be posted on JMRL’s Facebook page in an album and people will vote by liking their favorite pumpkin picture by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6. The winner will be announced Nov. 7 with first place receiving a $25 Amazon gift card and a runner up receiving a $10 Amazon gift card. For more info, visit jmrl.org.
Nov. 7
The Woman’s Club of Greene County (WCOG) will host its 45th annual Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawns of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6562 Amicus Road, Ruckersville. An event that annually showcases area artisans and crafters, all registration fees benefit the WCOG scholarship program, helping women achieve their higher education goals. Information for vendors and COVID-19 guidelines are at womansclubgreene.org/helping-hands-holiday-craft-bazaar.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is holding a community coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 1165 Mud Road, Madison. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and at Madison County Parks and Recreation, 199 Primary School Drive, Madison. All donations should be new coats or gently used coats. For more info contact Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.
Nov. 11
Shenandoah National Park offers free admission in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm for more information.
Nov. 14-15
The 26th annual Artisan Studio Tour will take you to 22 studios with 44 professional artisans. On the weekend of November 14 and 15, take a self-guided tour at your own pace. Free and open to the public, visit www.artisanstudiotour.com for a map and directions. Each studio will provide locally-sourced refreshments. Contact director@artisanstudiotour.com or call (434) 823-1882 for more info.
Nov. 17
The 2020 Quad County Business Summit will be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held by the economic development offices of Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna counties and the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The QuadTank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free. Register at qcbsummit.com.
Nov. 20
The Madison-Greene Humane Society will hold a public low-cost neuter/spay clinic for cats and kittens on Friday, Nov. 20 at the shelter. You must have an appointment. Charge is $70 for males and $90 for females. Rabies shots will be available for $10 and distemper vaccines available for $20. Call the shelter at (434) 985-3203 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is at 375 Jeri Allen Way in Ruckersville.
***
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Bluegrass Jams starting at 7 p.m. with details to be announced. Visit facebook.com/sv1fd or contact Doug Clay at (434) 985-4638 for more info.
Dec. 8
The Lions Club will host a blood drive with American Red Cross blood services on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the PVCC Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find the list of available times. At this time, all blood donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies and the Red Cross urges anyone who has fully recovered from this disease to consider donating as their donation could especially help to treat those who are still suffering. All COVID-19 safety protocols are being strictly observed at donation sites to protect the safety of everyone present. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or email greenelionsclub@yahoo.com.
