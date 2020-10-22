In & Around Greene 10-22-2020

Ongoing
DMV Connect will not hold any visits to Greene County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com. Check the website for details or contact greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Oct. 22
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. at Emmanuel Christian Center, 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Call (434) 972-6261 in advance to schedule an appointment for anyone over the age of 6 to guarantee availability of testing supplies. Individuals will receive a call with their test results within four days. Minors must have an adult present on the day of the clinic to consent to the testing. Call the hotline or visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites for other nearby drive-through testing sites.
Oct. 30-Nov. 12
Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have joined forces for one book fair and profits will be split between the schools. You can shop online—and anyone can shop online and it will support the schools—at www.scholastic.com/bf/ngschools. Book orders over $25 ship free to your home.
Oct. 31
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system is holding a virtual pumpkin decorating contest. Decorate a pumpkin and submit the photo to pr@jmrl.org by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 to be entered. Submitted photos will be posted on JMRL’s Facebook page in an album and people will vote by liking their favorite pumpkin picture by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6. The winner will be announced Nov. 7 with first place receiving a $25 Amazon gift card and a runner up receiving a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information, visit jmrl.org.
Nov. 7
The Woman’s Club of Greene County (WCOG) will host its 45th annual Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. An event that annually showcases area artisans and crafters, all registration fees benefit the WCOG scholarship program, helping women achieve their higher education goals. Information for vendors and COVID-19 guidelines are at womansclubgreene.org/helping-hands-holiday-craft-bazaar.
***
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison is holding a community coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 1165 Mud Road, Madison. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and at Madison County Parks and Recreation, 199 Primary School Drive, Madison. All donations should be new coats or gently used coats. For more information contact Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.
