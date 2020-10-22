In & Around Greene 10-22-2020

Ongoing

DMV Connect will not hold any visits to Greene County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

***

The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com. Check the website for details or contact greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Oct. 22

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. at Emmanuel Christian Center, 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Call (434) 972-6261 in advance to schedule an appointment for anyone over the age of 6 to guarantee availability of testing supplies. Individuals will receive a call with their test results within four days. Minors must have an adult present on the day of the clinic to consent to the testing. Call the hotline or visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites for other nearby drive-through testing sites.

Oct. 30-Nov. 12