In & Around Greene 10-1-2020

Oct. 1
Greene County Democrats will hold a “Stop By” for pickup of yard signs, Webb campaign postcards and short, masked conversation on Thursdays in October from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stanardsville Town Hall, 40 Celt Road across from the County Administration Building. Windows and doors will be open and masks worn.
Oct. 2
Revalation Vineyards in Madison will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset with 10% of the day’s proceeds donated to support the council’s adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. For more information call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyards.com.
Oct. 2 & 3
Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts Inc. (GRACE) will be accepting registrations from Greene County residents for its annual Thanksgiving Box and Christmas Gift Programs on Friday, Oct. 2 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required on those dates at the American Legion Hall, 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville. No registrations will be accepted after Oct. 3. Registrants must bring a picture ID, proof of income or unemployment, proof of guardianship and Greene County physical residency. Masks are required.
Oct. 8
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will host free drive-through flu vaccine clinics in all of its localities during the month of October. You do not need an appointment and no insurance information is required to receive the vaccine for anyone over the age of 3. The Greene County clinic will take place Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School, 64 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville. For more information call (434) 972-3703 or visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/flu-vaccine-clinics. Please wear a mask while interacting with health department personnel.
***
Oct. 10
Tour de Greene will take place throughout the county, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Stanardsville. The annual Tour de Greene is a fully supported ride with rest stops through the beautiful backroads of Greene County. This year’s options include a 40-mile and a 62-mile road only option and a 37-mile and a 57-mile gravel and road option. Pre-registration is required to help maintain social distancing at the start. To register, visit bikereg.com/tour-de-greene.
***
The Greene County Republican Committee will hold its 41st annual GOP Pig Roast and Turn Virginia Red Rally from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be live music sponsored by Maybelle’s Market and a pumpkin painting contest for kids. Due to COVID-19, the committee will not be cooking food this year but there will be food trucks onsite. Speakers will be announced on the GCRC Facebook page. For more information email gcrcgop@gmail.com.
Oct. 13
The Lions Club will host a blood drive with American Red Cross blood services on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the PVCC Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. To sign up for a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find the list of available times. At this time, all blood donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies and the Red Cross urges anyone who has fully recovered from this disease to consider donating as their donation could especially help to treat those who are still suffering. All COVID-19 safety protocols are being strictly observed at donation sites to protect the safety of everyone present. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or email greenelionsclub@yahoo.com.
