IN & AROUND GREENE - Spring 2022

The Lafayette Inn will host a special New Year’s Eve dinner with regular menu and hours plus several celebration specials. As a reminder, the entire inn and restaurant will be closed Jan. 1-14 for their annual siesta. They plan to reopen Saturday, Jan. 15 to begin their 18th year. The Lafayette is at 146 Main St. Stanardsville and can be reached at (434) 985-6345.

Jan. 8

Greene County Democrats will hold a reorganization meeting with election of officers on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. with location TBD. New and existing members are invited to attend, sign up for membership and help elect a new slate of officers. Offices to be voted on are chair, co-vice chairs, secretary and treasurer. This is a call to caucus. For information, membership application or to bid to run for office, email greene demschair@gmail.com or call Mark Heinicke at (434) 531-6824.

Jan. 12

The Greene County School Board will host its regular and annual organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. with a motion to move to closed session in the WMHS digital media classroom. Open session will begin at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.

Jan. 22