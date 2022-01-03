IN & AROUND GREENE - Spring 2022

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit HFH at www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW building in Harrisonburg and is always looking for new members to volunteer or fundraise to help veterans across the state. The VFW is located at 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg. For more information on DAV, contact Paul List, Jr. Vice Commander, at (540) 214-6011.
The Greene County Democrats seek new blood and new enthusiasm as well as candidates to run for chairman, second vice-chair and secretary. Executive officers will have the support of the current volunteers who create the website, Facebook page and other social media. For more information, contact greenedemschair@gmail.com or call Mark at (434) 531-6824. The group plans to hold a caucus to vote on officers Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. (subject to postponement depending on the pandemic).
Dec. 31
Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren’s New Year’s Eve celebration has been canceled. Contact Faye Safley at (434) 906-0013 with questions.
The Lafayette Inn will host a special New Year’s Eve dinner with regular menu and hours plus several celebration specials. As a reminder, the entire inn and restaurant will be closed Jan. 1-14 for their annual siesta. They plan to reopen Saturday, Jan. 15 to begin their 18th year. The Lafayette is at 146 Main St. Stanardsville and can be reached at (434) 985-6345.
Jan. 8
Greene County Democrats will hold a reorganization meeting with election of officers on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. with location TBD. New and existing members are invited to attend, sign up for membership and help elect a new slate of officers. Offices to be voted on are chair, co-vice chairs, secretary and treasurer. This is a call to caucus. For information, membership application or to bid to run for office, email greene demschair@gmail.com or call Mark Heinicke at (434) 531-6824.
Jan. 12
The Greene County School Board will host its regular and annual organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. with a motion to move to closed session in the WMHS digital media classroom. Open session will begin at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.
Jan. 22
The Madison County Republican Women (MCRW) will hold its annual Chili Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison. The meeting will feature a variety of great chili dishes with all the fixings and desserts by members. Guest speaker TBD. Dinner is $10. For more information call (540) 923-4109.
Jan. 31
January 31 is the deadline to register for the spring season of classes with the Greene Cloverleafs Square Dance Club. Square dancing provides good physical exercise as well as enjoyment for the body and mind for all ages. Classes are held Monday nights from 7-9 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School. Contact Sam Freeman at (434) 989-9988 for more information or visit Facebook @GreeneCloverleafs.
Feb. 9
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. with closed session, followed by open session in the performing arts center at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
Join instructor Keyon Johnson at the Greene County Community Park for an introduction to Facebook, the largest social network in the world. Aimed at participants 50+, you can register for $10 through the Parks & Recreation office by Feb. 14. Contact (434) 422-6059 for more info.
Feb. 27
Come out and help with park and trail restoration starting at 3 p.m. at Greene County Community Park. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes or boots. Day will include projects such as tree planting, trail maintenance, etc. If you would like to register as a group or have any questions, please contact GCPR at (434) 422-6059.
March 19
Lace up your walking shoes and meet the Greene County Historical Society at the Courthouse lawn for a guided walking tour of historic Stanardsville beginning at 10:30 a.m. Register by March 16 for $5. Contact the GCHS or Parks & Recreation for more info.
March 20
Join Greene County Parks & Recreation to kick off spring with an enjoyable self-guided hike throughout the trails of the Greene County Community Park. Choose your own adventure and trek through the park’s trails and access paths. Participants should be prepared for various trail conditions including mud, uneven surfaces and gentle to moderate slopes. Register by March 17 to join the group. The hike begins at 2 p.m. at the Parks & Rec office, 512 Jeri Allen Way, Ruckersville. Call (434) 422-6059 with questions.
March 27
Come out and help with park and trail restoration starting at 3 p.m. at Greene County Community Park. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes or boots. Day will include projects such as tree planting, trail maintenance, etc. If you would like to register as a group or have any questions, please contact GCPR at (434) 422-6059.
April 22
Come out and help clean up the Greene County Community Park on Friday, April 22 from 3:30-5 p.m. for Earth Day. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes or boots. A hat, work gloves and sunscreen are recommended. If you would like to register as a group or have questions, contact GCPR at (434) 422-6059.
April 24
Come out and help with park and trail restoration starting at 3 p.m. at Greene County Community Park. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes or boots. Day will include projects such as tree planting, trail maintenance, etc. If you would like to register as a group or have any questions, please contact GCPR at (434) 422-6059.
Community calendar needs entries!
Is your nonprofit hosting an upcoming event that you’d like to see advertised in our weekly community calendar? Email us at news@greene-news.com with details and contact information for each event or mail a flyer to P.O. Box 66, Stanardsville. Call us at (434) 985-2315 with questions.