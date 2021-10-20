In & Around for Oct. 21

Ongoing
The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is currently helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. They are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
The Greene County Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April through October. Visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com. The market is held at the Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at each of the Blue Ridge Health District’s local offices one day per week. In Greene County, shots will be available at the county health department, 50 Stanard St. Stanardsville, every Monday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The BRHD will continue to provide vaccines in the Fashion Square Mall location and throughout the district with the new mobile unit and appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 for anyone 12 and up.
Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) will be holding open studio hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (calling ahead is recommended) and on Sundays (by reservation only). Craft kits are available for purchase and can be assembled on site. The studio is located at Life Works Professional Counseling, 8767 Seminole Trail, Suite 101, Ruckersville. For more information visit www.artisticremedies.org or email info@artisticremedies.org.
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s ninth annual group art exhibition “Into the Light” will be on view through Oct. 30 in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School. Featured artists this year are Mary Allen and Carole Pivarnik. Off-campus visitors may attend on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the people’s choice award will be announced at the end of the exhibit—visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite work. All visitors must be vaccinated and wear masks. For more information, call (434) 996-9048.
Kilaurwen Vineyard will exhibit work by Sara Gondwe of the Art Guild of Greene in October and November. The tasting room is open weekends from noon-6 p.m. Masks and six-foot spacing are required inside the tasting room. The vineyard is at 1543 Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-2535 for more information.
Oct. 22
Shenandoah National Park hosts “Night Skies” at 6:30 p.m. at Big Meadows. Visit exploregreene.com or the SNP website for details.
Oct. 23
The Greene County Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of the Stanardsville Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Meet at the entrance of the Stanardsville Cemetery, across the street from William Monroe High School on Celt Road. Parking is available in the school parking lot. Cost is $5 per person.
Something’s brewing in Stanardsville! The third annual Oktoberfest celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-10 p.m. Featuring music, games, a costume contest, Central Virginia’s finest brews and local food trucks, a freestyle homebrew competition and more, this fall festival for adults who love beer will take place at Greene Commons pavilion, 40 Celt road in Stanardsville. $25 admission. For more details, email beer@RWBnG.org.
Laurel Hill Baptist Church is raising funds for its Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry with a 50s Sock Hop on Saturday, Oct. 23. Music by DJ Rick Haggard with special guests, The D’Lites. Food will be provided and contests held. Little Elvis will be for those 12 and under, best costume and a couple’s dance off. Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the sock hop starts at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call (434) 996-2735 or visit www.visitlaurelhill.org.
Oct. 29
Set up a booth or car for your club during a drive-thru Trick or Trunk at the Greene County Office Annex on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. The event is hosted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Social Services and 4-H. There will also be a canned food drive for the Feeding Greene Food Bank, asking for canned vegetables. Donate canned veggies and receive a treat. There will be bags of treats and information about 4-H given to participants.
The Greene County Toy Lift site needs volunteers to help make the day special and will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Walmart in Ruckersville to begin planning. For more information, or to donate funds to the event, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Oct. 30
Spring Hill Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru Trick or Trunk from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dover-Foxcroft Farm. Drive through to view the colorfully decorated trunks and enjoy live entertainment and snacks from a free drive-thru hot dog stand. At the end of the route there will be a big swag bag with candy and treats for every kid in your car. If there are soggy conditions on the grounds at Dover-Foxcroft the rain date is Sunday, Oct. 31. Donate to Feeding Greene and enter into a drawing for a free iPad. Visit https://bit.ly/2YflHuk for more information.
Greene County Parks and Recreation will be hosting another free outdoor movie night, “Hocus Pocus,” On Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Greene Commons event stage. Gates open at 7 p.m. and movie starts at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase but no alcohol is permitted. Contact (434) 422-6059 with questions.
The Haunted Tours of Stanardsville will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-10 p.m. beginning on Main Street near the courthouse. Visit exploregreene.com for more information.
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will host a trunk or treat from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The company is at 5251 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville. Message them on Facebook if you’d like to host a car so they have a good count: @BVFC25.
Oct. 31
The Dyke Volunteer Fire Company hosts its annual Trick or Treating event and welcomes people who want to hand out candy from their car. The company is at 9144 Dyke Road in Dyke. Contact them via phone at (434) 985-3711 or on Facebook @ DykeVolFireCompany.
Nov. 6
The Woman’s Club of Greene County’s 46th Annual “Helping Hands” Bazaar takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School. Admission is free and there will be more than 40 craft vendors, food trucks, free parking, indoor shopping, raffle tickets and live entertainment. This event helps the club raise funds for its annual scholarship program. Ruckersville Elementary is at 105 Progress Ave., Ruckersville. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information @WCOGHelpingHandsBazzar. Visit the Woman’s Club’s website at https://womansclubgreene.org for information about the group or email wcogbazaar@gmail.com.
Nov. 6-27
The Greene Farmers Market will host a holiday market every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh locally-grown meats and veggies as well as a selection of work from artists and crafters to jump-start your holiday shopping. The holiday season brings out many new artists and vendors who don’t sell during the regular season, so you don’t want to miss this. Contact GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com with questions or to register as a vendor. The market is held at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville (behind the county administration building).
Nov. 10
The Greene County School Board will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at William Monroe High School. Visit greenecountyschools.com for details.
Nov. 11
Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Visit www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit for more information.
Children of the Shenandoah hosts the Limberlost Walk at 11 a.m. The group will meet at the Limberlost Trailhead, close to mile marker 43 along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. The trail is an easy walk and is handicapped and wheelchair accessible and there are benches throughout for resting. Inclement weather cancels the event.
Nov. 20
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company hosts the 4th Annual Fall Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The fire company is at 5251 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
Dec. 3
The Greene County Toy Lift site will again be in full Christmas spirit for this year’s event, Friday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.