In & Around 9-3-2020

Habitat for Humanity’s Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. For information, contact greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or call (434) 481-1771.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or call (434) 985-3203.
The Greene County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is collecting peanut butter and jelly—and other nonperishable food items—to be donated to local food organizations that assist families in need throughout Virginia. No glass jars permitted. Drop the items in the bin outside the Greene County Farm Bureau office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15. All donations must be purchased and not homemade and not expired. The Greene County Farm Bureau is at 45 Business Park Circle in Ruckersville. Monetary donations will be accepted. For more information, call the office at (434) 985-7057.
The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com.
The Art Guild of Greene has suspended all in-person events and classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but several vendors are still doing online sales in collaboration with the weekly farmer’s market to take the place of the guild’s vendor booth. Visit artguildofgreene.org/2020farmersmarket to view artwork and purchasing information for art vendors Cory Ryan (jewelry, quilling note cards, gourds, pine needle baskets), Kathy Kelley (gourd art), Kilaurwen Winery (wine orders), Bonnie Kelley (pet portraits) and Chris Wheatly (jewelry).
The Greene County Library is currently offering limited services and operations as part of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s 5-tiered approach to reopening during COVID-19. There is currently no public access to the building interior, limited staffing with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols in place. Curbside or drive through pick up is available Mondays from 1-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead to schedule your pickup at (434) 985-5227 and when you arrive, remain in your vehicle and call the building to be advised how to receive your items. More details and the catalog are available at jmrl.org/br-greene.htm.
Sept. 3, 10 & 17
Thursday evenings of Sept. 3, 10 and 17, the Greene County Democrats will hold a “STOP BY” for pickup of yard signs, Webb campaign postcards and short, masked, conversation, from 5:30-7 p.m. Gathering will be at the Stanardsville Town Hall, 40 Celt Road, across from the Greene County Administration Building. Windows and doors will be open and masks worn.
Sept. 3
The Greene County Library’s Thursday Night Book Discussion Group, postponed from August, will take place online September 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Stoner” by John Williams. A friendly group of serious readers, the group proposes and votes on new titles to discuss at a yearly meeting and reads a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Group discussions are led by the member proposing the book and all interested adults are welcome. Sign up through jmrl.org/calendar to receive instructions by email on how to access the meeting.
Sept. 4
The Greene County Historical Society Museum will reopen Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. To enter the museum, you must use hand sanitizer that is on the porch and you must wear a mask of your own and practice social distancing in the museum. It is hoped that the museum can be open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (434) 985-1834.
Sept. 9
The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of William Monroe High School located at 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville.
Sept. 14-25
The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program offers personal care aid classes from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 14-25. For more information, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141.
Sept. 15
Virginia 5th Congressional District Republican nominee Bob Good will be the guest speaker on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting from 3-5 p.m. Social distancing will apply. Location is Shenandoah Springs Retreat Outdoor Pavilion, 544 Stagecoach Lane, Route 603, Haywood. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Sept. 19
RISE (Resist Injustice Stand Educate) - Greene County will host a Voting Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 19 from noon-4 p.m. at Court Square in Stanardsville. Dr. Cameron Webb, Democratic challenger for the 5th District House of Representatives seat, is special guest. There will be voting information and people can register to vote or request an absentee ballot. Sombrero’s food truck is expected and more. For more information, email risegreenecounty@gmail.com or visit RISE-Greene County on Facebook @RISEGREENE.
Sept. 26
Shenandoah National Park will have a free entrance day in honor of National Public Lands Day, which annually celebrates volunteerism and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm or nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm.
Sept. 26-Dec. 19
Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) Workforce Services division will be holding fall after-school and Saturday KidsCollege sessions online for grades 3-9. Classes will be held Monday-Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. Classes will include Black Rocket coding, programming and video games; book club; maker space; mind-blowing crafting; and parent-child cooking (Top Chef Jr. and Everything Pie). Costs range from free to $99 per student and scholarships are available. Registration opens Sept. 1 at pvcc.edu/kidscollege or you can email workforce@pvcc.edu for more information.
Sept. 27
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is holding its first fundraiser since March on Sunday, Sept. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. as a drive-thru spaghetti dinner. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 ages 6 and under) and the menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookie and water. The Rapidan VFD will be compliant with all CDC regulations and the event takes place at the fire house, 9729 Locust Dale Road, Rapidan.
Oct. 1
The Greene County Public Library holds its Thursday Night Book Discussion Group from 7-8:30 p.m. This month’s book is “What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank,” a collection of short stories by Nathan Englander. For more information, visit jmrl.org/br-greene.htm or call (434) 985-5227.
