In and Around

SEPT. 8

Greene County Farm Bureau is hosting Medicare educational seminars throughout the summer and fall. Seminars will be virtual through WebEx and you can register by calling Tammy Eppard at (434) 985-7057 or Tammy.eppard@vafb.com. This session is Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

SEPT. 10

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host the 47th annual Orange Street Festival. The Street Festival is an annual community event, with over 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden. This festival draws an average of 5,000 people from all over Central Virginia. This a family-friendly event and is a great venue for community awareness and promotion.

Join local long-distance hiker, speaker, and author Lauralee Bliss (trail name Blissful), for a presentation that transports you along on her journey of over four hundred miles hiking the Colorado Trail from Durango to Denver. Gear display, refreshments, and book sales. This event takes place in the library meeting room from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

SEPT. 11

The Greene Health & Wellness FUN FAIR is a free event for all ages to come out and enjoy the day while learning about health and wellness resources available to the Greene County community. There will be food trucks, a bouncy castle for the kids, free raffles with great prizes, and music—and lots of great folks from over 25 organizations available to answer your questions! The event is hosted by ACT (Agencies Coming Together). This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greene Commons in Stanardsville.

SEPT. 12

After taking the summer off, the Woman’s Club of Greene County will resume their monthly meetings. `We will meet Monday, September 12th at Shepherd of the Hills church on Amicus Rd in the Fellowship Hall. We would love for you to join us at 6:00pm for a potluck dinner and the meeting will start at 6:30pm. We are a small; but, mighty group of volunteers who want to make our county a better place! Hope to see you there!

SEPT. 14

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce will host a membership breakfast at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites (5920 Seminole Trail) in Ruckersville. Registration is required and can be done online at greenecoc.org.

Join the Teen Advisory Board of Greene County Library and share your ideas! Participants help plan teen library programs, suggest library materials, and talk about the books they love. Earn volunteer hours, build your resume for college and employment, and meet new people with similar interests. Grades 6-12, meets once a month for one hour, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Snacks provided.

The Greene County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:30 pm with Open Session then a motion to move immediately to Closed Session in the School Board Office Meeting Room. At 7:00 pm. Open Session will begin in the County Meeting Room, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973.

SEPT. 15

The Greene County Singers will begin their fall practices on Thursday, Sept. 15th. They will be on Thursdays, from 7—8:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church in Court Square, Stanardsville. After 2 years absence, due to covid, we are excited to be back this year, led by Grace Cangialosi and Liz Petry on the piano. We welcome adults who love to sing with a 4 part choir, and our concerts will be on Sunday, Dec. 4th at 3 and 7 p.m. For more information, call Grace at 434 882-0962 or Gail at 434 985-4426.

SEPT. 17

The Art Guild of Greene will be sponsoring a Class on the “Mandala Dot Art technique” to paint rocks on September 17, 2022 taught by instructor Cory Ryan. Class held at Qute Scraps Handmade Boutique, Ruckersville from 10am to noon. Materials provided. Fee is $18 + $12 for materials.

The 6th annual All Things Fall event will take place at Stanardsville United Methodist Church (25 Court Street) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a soup and chili cook off, apple butter making, a bake sale, vendors, pumpkin painting and more.

SEPT. 17 & 18

Held in the town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an art show celebrating the creative possibilities of clay and is a gathering of 35 potters. Event is 10am to 5pm both days at the William Monroe High School cafeteria & commons building in Stanardsville Virginia (254 Monroe Drive). This event is free and will include food trucks, live music and demonstrations!

SEPT. 24

Shenandoah National Park will offer free admission to everyone in honor of National Public Lands Day. Learn more at nps.gov/planyourvisit.

The Ruckersville Chicken Swap is held the fourth Saturday of each month with local farmers selling/swapping farm animals (up to the size of a goat) as well as farm-related crafts, eggs, plants, flowers and local honey in the Tractor Supply parking lot, 42 Carmen Place, Ruckersville. Visit PCOV Ruckersville swap on Facebook for more info.

The Art Guild of Greene will be sponsoring Barn Quilt painting workshops for September and October. On Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, Vyvyan Rundgren, instructor will teach a “Barn Quilt Workshop.” Learn how to design, layout, and paint your own barn quilt. Next class by instructor Vyvyan Rundgren, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00AM to 5:00pm, Please contact Vyvyan at vyvyanr@gmail.com or call 540-421-2742 for details and to select September or October for Barn Quilt Workshop.

Greene County 4-H is holding a Fall Flea Market and Plant Sale on Saturday, September 24 from 8-noon in the parking lot outside the Greene County Extension Office. Rain Date is Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m. A wide variety of Fall mums, daisies, asters and other Fall plants will be available. Plants are locally sourced from Deep Roots HGC in Rhoadesville, VA. Individual Greene 4-H Clubs and active 4-H members may set up booths at no charge! Rent a space for $10, $15 for a space with table to sell yard sale items, collectibles, crafts or other products. Call 985-5236 or email kalstat@vt.edu for more information. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4HFallFleaMkt22 to register your spot! Set up time starts at 7 a.m. No Refunds after September 23, 2022. There is a $50 return check fee. Contact Kathy Alstat at 434 985-5236 or kalstat@vt.edu if you have any questions. Proceeds go to support scholarships and programs for youth.

OCT. 1

Mark your calendars. The Art Guild of Greene Plein Art Event of 2022, Paint the Town Greene is Saturday, October 1st. We are co-hosting with the Greene Commons “Groovin’ In Greene” for the reception venue and time at 4pm. Artists will display and have their paintings from the day and the public attending the Greene Commons music program that judged during reception. Register and more info onhttp://www.artguildofgreene.org/plein-aire-paint-the-towne-greene/

NOV. 8

The Virginia General Election takes place November 8. To check your registration status and find your polling place, visit elections.virginia.gov.

ONGOING

Habitat for Humanity of Greene County is helping seniors and disabled residents with exterior home repair projects such as ramps, decks and porches. We are seeking volunteers to help with the projects or to help with lunches for the volunteers. Need help with a ramp, porch, deck, or small exterior repair? Interested in volunteering on an upcoming project? Visit www.hfhgreene.org, call (434) 481-1771 or email info@hfhgreene.org.

The Greene County Library, located at 222 Main Street, Suite 101, Stanardsville, Va., 22973, offers a vast collection of books, magazines, newspapers and other materials as well as cozy places to read and work—a reading garden, public computers, free wi-fi, and a community meeting room. To learn more about the library’s book clubs, storytimes, take and make crafts, and other programs for children, teens, and adults, drop in during open hours, call 434-985-5227, or visit www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm.

The Greene County Farmers Market is open every Saturday beginning in April from 8am-noon at Greene Commons pavilion (40 Celt Road, behind the County Administration Building in Stanardsville). Visit www.greenecommons.com for more info.

Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. Visit Madison-Greene HumaneSociety.com or (434) 985-3203.

The Greene County Historical Society museum is open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment. The museum is at 360 Main St. Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-1834.

The Holiday Market Season is every Saturday in November from 9 a.m. through 1p.m. at the Greene Commons pavilion in Stanardsville (40 Celt Road). For more information, visit the Greene Commons website at greenecommons.com