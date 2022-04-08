Greene is Groovin’

Greene Countians were groovin’ the night away at the season’s first Groovin’ in Greene free summer concert Saturday, April 2. High school musical group DUPE opened the show, and the Todd Sansom Band got back together for the event—their first public performance since the opening of the Greene Commons pavilion in 2018. The evening’s event raised money for the Madison-Greene Humane Society, with proceeds from t-shirt and drink sales going to the charity as well as a portion of all sales from the Legacieats food truck and Order Up Mobile.

“I’m looking forward to it, don’t get me wrong, it’s just I haven’t done much of it lately,” said lead singer and guitarist Todd Sansom before the show. “When I was doing it, like as a living—that was seven years ago—so I’m not going to do those same songs. We’ve gotta bring it forward a little bit, so that’s me learning (new) songs. I am bringing a bass player up from Nashville this time who was my guy and then that same guitar player and a couple other guys ... They’re gonna be fine; it’s me who’s got to dust it off, you know?”

A graduate of William Monroe High School, Sansom was the 1995 national champion in the Beta Club. Following graduation from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Sansom was lead vocalist of the group Marshall Dyllon on Kenny Rogers’ Dreamcatcher Records. In addition to touring with Rogers, Sansom has toured as keyboardist for Collin Raye, Mark Wills, Steve Holy and Julie Roberts. He has also played piano for Luke Bryan, Billy Currington and Andy Griggs among others.

Over the course of his musical career, Sansom has had live performances everywhere from The Tonight Show to Good Morning America, CMT, the Houston Rodeo, the NBA Conference Finals, MLB, Nascar and other venues across 48 states and six Canadian provinces. He has also performed his original music all over Nashville, from the Wildhorse Saloon and The Stage on Broadway to the Bluebird Café and the Ryman Auditorium.

“I can’t even practice because my son comes in and takes over,” Sansom joked. “It’s a little bit like going back to when I was in high school musicals here at Monroe, and you practice and practice but you’ve only got one shot at the performance, right?”

In 2015, Sansom moved his family home to Greene County, where he owns the Rapidan Valley Angus cattle business and opened Maybelle’s Market in Dyke in fall 2020. He now considers himself retired from music and confines most of his singing to the cab of his tractor.

The next Groovin’ in Greene concert will take place Saturday, May 7 featuring “Mama Tried” and with food from The Frank Truck and Martin’s Grill. Entry is free and the show starts at 5 p.m. Visit facebook.com/grooviningreene or www.greenecommons.com for more information.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.