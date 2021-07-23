Greene County is ready to groove

Kilpatrick, who spent time during the pandemic assisting churches with broadcasting Zoom services when buildings were not able to be open to the public, reached out to the Greene Commons staff to see if his skills could be beneficial to planning any live music events once things started to open back up post-pandemic.

“So Judy Berger (market manager) put me in touch with Chad, and the rest is kind of history,” he said. “We really hit it off because we have the same interests musically and technically. He’s more into the live sound side of things than me, so it’s a really good partnership. I’m more into studio recording and mixing.”

Chad Aylor, lead singer for Groove Train and Lydia Station (the two bands who performed at the exceptionally popular July 4 event in Greene), is a member of the Greene Commons Advisory Board. He invited Kilpatrick to a couple of gigs in Lexington and Madison to help with the sound equipment.

“We go to Madison and they’ve got a stage almost as big as the one in Stanardsville … and it just hit me,” Kilpatrick said. “Man, we’ve got to do this in Stanardsville—like right now—everything’s open again. Everybody’s ready to get out and do something.”