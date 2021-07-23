Greene County is ready to groove

Concert series starts July 31
Greene Commons pavilion and stage in Stanardsville held its grand opening celebration in fall 2019 with high hopes for 2020 to be a year of free public events such as concerts, weddings, birthday parties and farm and craft markets. The coronavirus pandemic had other plans, of course. Starting next week, the “Groovin’ in Greene” initiative will bring free live music back to Stanardsville—starting with Orion and the Melted Crayons.
“Orion (Faruque) actually has Greene County ties because his mom is the pianist and organist at the South River Methodist Church,” said Mike Kilpatrick, organizer for Groovin’ in Greene. “It’s really cool and unique and it’s really accessible to all ages, I think.”
“The Melted Crayons’ music centers around our interactions with the world we live in and how we express ourselves,” according to the band’s website. “With a penchant for finding joy in the moment, TMC contrasts soaring highs and everyday peace with poignant pain atop a bed of sweet chords and interlocking rhythm.” Read more or check out the band’s newest single at orionandthemeltedcrayons.com.
While the 2020 farmers market adapted to all the twists and turns of the COVID-19 pandemic by transitioning to curbside and online ordering to get much-needed food supplies to those in need in the community, all public events at the Commons were canceled in the past year. This spring, with the decrease in COVID cases and subsequent loosening of pandemic restrictions nationwide, Greene Commons finally began taking reservations for public events at the venue.
Kilpatrick, who spent time during the pandemic assisting churches with broadcasting Zoom services when buildings were not able to be open to the public, reached out to the Greene Commons staff to see if his skills could be beneficial to planning any live music events once things started to open back up post-pandemic.
“So Judy Berger (market manager) put me in touch with Chad, and the rest is kind of history,” he said. “We really hit it off because we have the same interests musically and technically. He’s more into the live sound side of things than me, so it’s a really good partnership. I’m more into studio recording and mixing.”
Chad Aylor, lead singer for Groove Train and Lydia Station (the two bands who performed at the exceptionally popular July 4 event in Greene), is a member of the Greene Commons Advisory Board. He invited Kilpatrick to a couple of gigs in Lexington and Madison to help with the sound equipment.
“We go to Madison and they’ve got a stage almost as big as the one in Stanardsville … and it just hit me,” Kilpatrick said. “Man, we’ve got to do this in Stanardsville—like right now—everything’s open again. Everybody’s ready to get out and do something.”
Aylor and Kilpatrick put their heads together and started brainstorming their first live concert for Stanardsville, looking around for bands that would be good in the small space without overtaxing the noise ordinances in the town.
“I ended up talking to Josh Griffith, because I was looking for a local insurance company that could provide us with a single-day liability policy … I explained it to him and he just kind of lit up,” Kilpatrick said. Griffith noted that the Greene Chamber of Commerce was already in the preliminary stages of planning a parking lot party sponsored by chamber members, and by the middle of the next week the trio had raised all of the funds to put on the concert, sponsored by members of the local Chamber.
The event is free for all to attend, thanks to the generous contributions of: Josh Griffith with Farmers Insurance Agency; Pro-tech Lawn & Landscape; Blue Ridge Trailers; Greene County Tourism Department; Ruckersville Self-Storage; Piper Ivy Childcare; Maybelle’s Market; Roto-Rooter; Make-it-Home Staging & Design; Artale Consulting; Edward Jones-Marianne Shepard; Bost Benefits; and Terrace Greene Apartment Homes.
In addition to live music by Orion and the Melted Crayons, the Saturday evening event will feature food by Maybelle’s Market, cold drinks by Octonia Stone Brew Works and Stone Mountain Vineyards, ice cream by Sprinkles and a 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets and a portion of all food sales will benefit the Greene Care Clinic, and Kilpatrick says the plan is for each concert to benefit a different charity in Greene County.
“We want it to be free and we want it to be a charity event as much as much as we can make that happen,” he said.
The event organizers recommend bringing chairs or blankets to sit on the hill in front of the stage, as the food and beverage stations will be on the sidewalk and under the pavilion. Kilpatrick and Aylor have gone so far as to measure the decibels produced by sound equipment from the sidewalk near the stage to ensure they stay within city noise ordinances, but said future events may be held at other venues depending on the size of the expected crowd and style of music to be played.
The menu for the July 31 event and information about other upcoming concerts is available at facebook.com/grooviningreene.
Greene Commons is located at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville, behind the county administration building. Questions about renting Greene Commons for events can be directed to greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com or greenecommons.com/rental-application.