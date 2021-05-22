Greene Commons pavilion and stage now taking reservations

Since the arrival of COVID-19, activities at the Greene Commons pavilion and stage have been limited to the Saturday Farmers Market and community meetings for small groups. Last year’s summer entertainment, as well as private events planned at the park, had to be canceled. The Greene Commons Board put a hold on all private rentals of the space. Now that coronavirus restrictions are slowly being lifted by Gov. Ralph Northam, the board is accepting applications from groups who wish to rent the facility for their own events.

“We’re happy to offer the space to the community once again. All groups using the park will be responsible for upholding whatever local, state and federal COVID-19 mandates that are in effect at the time of their event,” said Judy Berger, Greene Commons contract manager.

For insurance reasons, applications are required for a reservation. Rates and other conditions can be found in the application at greenecommons.com/rental-application.

Berger added, “Since we’re seeing more folks attending the Farmers Market in person, we think it’s time to allow private events at Greene Commons.”

Questions about renting Greene Commons or participating in the Greene Farmers Market can be directed by email to greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.