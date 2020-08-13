GALLERY: Local kids showcase farm skills at annual event

The second annual Greene County Farm & Livestock Show on Aug. 6-8 featured an antiques and artisans market, Civil War display, Lion’s Club eye screenings, a portable sawmill demonstration, local beekepers and farm owners and animal demonstrations, as well as the competitions for poultry, cattle, swine, rabbits and homegrown vegetables. Kids showcased their farming talents and local families brought out their children to meet the alpacas, pigs, cows, goats, sheep, horses and many other animals at the show and to watch the antique tractor parade or take a hay ride. Fair-goers enjoyed kettle corn, hot dogs, funnel cake and other delectable delights while listening to the sounds of local bands Toni Clare, Cheap Whiskey and New Shades of Blue.
