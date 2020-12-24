Four County Players Continues on with CARES Act funding

Warwick White, who is also director of “Home For the Holidays,” noted there have been some challenges associated with the new format.

“We have been strategic about our new content, choosing shows that were either written for Zoom or shows that we can create and have recorded and streamed,” he said. “Virtual shows are still staffed with a production team but in-person productions require a lot more hands on deck. Logistics are a lot easier because you aren’t dealing with elaborate sets, costumes or crying babies in the audience. However, you are at the mercy of technological challenges. If a cast member has a computer issue or Wi-Fi trouble or there’s a delay, it is a problem.”

All auditions were via pre-recorded video submissions. The cast for the musical rehearsed on Zoom and when it came time to film, each song was recorded individually to limit contact between performers.

For the actors, it’s not quite the same as an on-stage, in-person performance, though.

“We miss having the feedback of a live audience, the laughter, the applause, the gasps,” he said. “A show transforms in front of a live audience. It’s an exchange that happens; you feed the show to the audience and they feed it back to you with new energy and reactions.”