Farm & Livestock show set for Aug. 5-7

There will be some new features at this year’s show, as well, including Jim Bordwine of Saltville, Virginia. You may know him better as “The Salt Man” from the History Channel’s “Mountain Men” television show. Making salt has been something his family has done for generations and he’ll be showcasing the ability at the farm show. Additionally, Earthquest will be onsite with their non-releasable birds of prey and rescued parrots. They’ll participate in shows, but they will also be walking through the crowd to educate show-goers about conservation measures to protect these special creatures.

While you won’t find the flashy carnival rides at this event, you will find plenty to keep the kids occupied, including Dixie Pony Rides. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the show could not have the fun corn pit that younger kids love so much, which is a sandbox filled with kernels of corn. Hendrick said they are planning to have that and a duck slide and some saddle swings, as well.