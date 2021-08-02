Farm & Livestock show set for Aug. 5-7

They say the third time is the charm and if that’s true, the third annual Greene County Farm and Livestock Show next weekend will be incredibly educational, fun and all-around fabulous. The entry-free show will run Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 5-7 at 13510 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. It will open at noon on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and will go until 8:30 p.m. each evening.
The show came about after Greene County learned there would no longer be an annual fair and a group of highly dedicated volunteers decided that would not fly in this rural county.
The event takes place yearly at a beautiful venue thanks to the generous land donation from Carroll Morris of M&M Service and Salvage Yard Inc., said Margie Hendrick, one of the volunteers.
“It’s a good, old-fashioned farm show that’s definitely kid and family friendly, as well as educational,” she said.
As the event originated as a place for Greene County children and teens to show their livestock in a competition setting that showcases all their hard work caring and raising the animals, it’s not surprising how quickly that part has grown. This year there are 23 kids showing 71 animals.
“We’ve already outgrown our barn,” Hendrick laughed. “So, it’s really a good problem to have that we’ve gotten a lot of new kids. The whole goal of the event was to involve the kids and we’ve achieved that and we’re really happy about that.”
There will be some new features at this year’s show, as well, including Jim Bordwine of Saltville, Virginia. You may know him better as “The Salt Man” from the History Channel’s “Mountain Men” television show. Making salt has been something his family has done for generations and he’ll be showcasing the ability at the farm show. Additionally, Earthquest will be onsite with their non-releasable birds of prey and rescued parrots. They’ll participate in shows, but they will also be walking through the crowd to educate show-goers about conservation measures to protect these special creatures.
While you won’t find the flashy carnival rides at this event, you will find plenty to keep the kids occupied, including Dixie Pony Rides. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the show could not have the fun corn pit that younger kids love so much, which is a sandbox filled with kernels of corn. Hendrick said they are planning to have that and a duck slide and some saddle swings, as well.
Steve Colvin with Colvin Animal Damage Control and his amazing teepee will be there to education youths about wild animals in our area. There will also be a tractor-driving contest, tractor parades, hayrides, car and tractor shows, farmers market, vintage market and beekeeping and equestrian demonstrations. The Homegrown competition will take place again and there will be music each day. Hendrick said there will be a larger alpaca presence at the show this year, as well. The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will also be on hand again educating the public about its programs.
As far as food goes, there will be food trucks at the event.
“Our sponsorships this year have been out of this world,” Hendrick said. “Combined with the two Bingo events we had, we have just gotten huge support. There are still sponsorships open, but if people would just come out—that’s really the way to help us—and watch the kids’ shows, that’s the biggest thing.”
The livestock shows will be held Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and the livestock sale is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“We have a lot of people in the community like Steve Colvin and Keith and Sheila Bourne, who bring their honeybees out,” Hendrick said. “I think we’re all heart-warmed that the community has gotten so involved with and show their support. (Showing livestock) was probably something that would have died out in Greene if we hadn’t started the farm show because there’s nowhere else to show.”
She said the volunteers are excited to see how it’s growing and that the kids are still interested in doing these agriculture-related events.
Visit the show’s website www.greenefarmandlivestockshow.org and follow the Facebook page @GreeneFarmLivestockShow for the full schedule once it’s completed.
The free three-day agricultural event will be held at 13510 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, about one mile from the intersection of U.S. Routes 29 and 33.