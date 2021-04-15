Explore SNP virtually during National Park Week

Shenandoah National Park (SNP) boasts incredible biological diversity, with a rich array of native plants and animals that call our park home. Anyone with internet access can now enjoy its beauty, history and conservation efforts this April for a series of events during National Park Week. From April 17-25, alongside more than 400 national park sites throughout the nation, people can join in from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Shenandoah National Park Trust is the official philanthropic partner of SNP and invests in programs and initiatives to help ensure that Shenandoah remains a crown jewel of the Park Service, an economic driver for the region and a national treasure for all to enjoy for generations to come. Visit www.snptrust.org for more information.
April 17
Fee Free Day at SNP
With a 15.2% increase in Shenandoah National Park visitation in 2020, it’s clear that Shenandoah has a lot to offer. Kick off National Park Week with a visit to Shenandoah National Park for free on this day.
April 18
Shenandoah Partnership Showcase
Shenandoah National Park Trust works alongside some of the most incredible partner organizations to amplify their missions, whether that’s maintaining and protecting our public lands or facilitating park access for their members. Join us as we showcase our partnerships that make a direct impact in our park and surrounding communities. Visit www.snptrust.org/about-us/our-partners for more information.
April 19
Keeping Bears Wild
Shenandoah has a robust bear population, but it takes all of us to keep them safe and healthy. Learn about the efforts Shenandoah National Park makes each season to protect its black bear population and create safer viewing opportunities for the public by visiting www.snptrust.org/project/keeping-bears-wild.
April 20
Art in the Park
With the Trust-funded Artist-in-Residence program, artists live and work in the park for three-week sessions and engage park visitors in public programs. On this day, we’ll showcase our incredible artists from over the years online.
In the evening, join a handful of our past Artists-in-Residence virtually where we’ll explore the intersectionality of painting, music and other forms of art over the years. The event will be moderated by former Artist-in-Residence filmmaker Stace Carter. Registration will be free and open to the public. Register here: https://bit.ly/3dOAcTw.
April 21
Shenandoah’s Legacy
Shenandoah’s history also boasts the first national park to host the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The 10,000 CCC boys who lived and worked in Shenandoah National Park from 1933–42 built campgrounds, picnic grounds, trails and much of the infrastructure visitors still rely on. Civil rights are also part of Shenandoah’s history: Lewis Mountain in the park’s Central District was the segregated area of the park from 1935 to 1950. Learn more about the historical legacy of Shenandoah National Park and the future of conservation supported by the Trust.
April 22
Digital Earth Day + Open Space Invaders!
Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, with a digital version that connected everyone outdoors across the globe. Join the Trust as we reflect on the abundance of natural beauty in Shenandoah.
The Trust will also be hosting “Open Space Invaders!” which is a free virtual event alongside Blue Ridge PRISM and Shenandoah National Park. Visit our website for more details as we explore the park’s native habitat restoration efforts, climate change initiatives, as well as endangered species protection. Register here: https://bit.ly/39XQHvq.
April 23
Outdoor Education Day
For years, the Trust has funded youth education programs for a variety of elementary school programs in the park as well as job opportunities in the park’s education department. Last year, our donors helped fund an increased need for virtual class offerings, giving students in Virginia, Ohio and even California a chance to access Shenandoah’s wildlife and natural wonders. On this day, learn what you can do to help protect Shenandoah’s animals, plant species and the conservation efforts of many alongside Shenandoah interns and park rangers. Visit www.snptrust.org/project_type/next-generation for more information.