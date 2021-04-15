Explore SNP virtually during National Park Week

April 19

Keeping Bears Wild

Shenandoah has a robust bear population, but it takes all of us to keep them safe and healthy. Learn about the efforts Shenandoah National Park makes each season to protect its black bear population and create safer viewing opportunities for the public by visiting www.snptrust.org/project/keeping-bears-wild.

April 20

Art in the Park

With the Trust-funded Artist-in-Residence program, artists live and work in the park for three-week sessions and engage park visitors in public programs. On this day, we’ll showcase our incredible artists from over the years online.

In the evening, join a handful of our past Artists-in-Residence virtually where we’ll explore the intersectionality of painting, music and other forms of art over the years. The event will be moderated by former Artist-in-Residence filmmaker Stace Carter. Registration will be free and open to the public. Register here: https://bit.ly/3dOAcTw.

April 21

Shenandoah’s Legacy