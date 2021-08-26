Copper Poppy celebrates grand opening this Friday

The Copper Poppy, Ruckersville’s newest antique store, officially opened April 1 in the old Boot’vil location at 8633A Seminole Trail, in between Little Caesar’s and the Trail Motel. Now that the shop is settled and set up with a website and signage, owners Chip and Sally Taylor are celebrating their grand opening in style—with a three-day celebration bringing together members of the local Ruckersville community.
“I’ve had some really nice responses,” Chip Taylor said of speaking to some of the store owners nearby about participating in the event. “That, to me, is really important. I mean, it’s tough times for everybody. … One of the women I work with at the sheriff’s office heard me talking the other week and she said, ‘I’ll do face painting for kids’.”
The Taylors made the tough decision to strike out on their own ahead of the planned demolition of the iconic red barn—the Country Store Antiques building at the intersection of U.S. Routes 29 and 33—as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to improve safety and traffic flow through the intersection.
In their old space inside the Country Store, the Taylors had very little room for some of the larger pieces of furniture now adorning their 3,000-square-foot shop, giving it the atmosphere of an eccentric neighbor’s living room.
“Sally has an amazing eye for finding unique, eclectic and truly special items,” according to the event flyer. “She integrates her finds into eye-catching displays at The Copper Poppy for you to enjoy while you’re at the shop and also for you to see and appreciate how her finds can be incorporated into your space and become your one-of-a-kind treasures.”
The three-day celebration will kick off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost. From noon to 4 p.m., author Fred Shackelford will be signing copies of his book “The Ticket” in the store.
Saturday morning will feature face painting for kids by Amy Kate’s Custom Creations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents are welcome to browse the shop and take advantage of grand opening specials while the kids are having faces painted or enter into the day’s raffle prize drawing. On Sunday, artist Cynthia Misicka will have a meet-and-greet from 2-4 p.m. Her artwork will be displayed in the store throughout the weekend.
Raffle prize drawings will be held each day, with entries from Amy Kate’s Custom Creations, Boot’vil, Frank Eways Rugs, Octonia Stone Brew Works, PJ Networks and more.
Food and libations will also be available during the event. For more information, call the store at (434) 277-3400 or visit thecopperpoppy.net.