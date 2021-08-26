Copper Poppy celebrates grand opening this Friday

The Copper Poppy, Ruckersville’s newest antique store, officially opened April 1 in the old Boot’vil location at 8633A Seminole Trail, in between Little Caesar’s and the Trail Motel. Now that the shop is settled and set up with a website and signage, owners Chip and Sally Taylor are celebrating their grand opening in style—with a three-day celebration bringing together members of the local Ruckersville community.

“I’ve had some really nice responses,” Chip Taylor said of speaking to some of the store owners nearby about participating in the event. “That, to me, is really important. I mean, it’s tough times for everybody. … One of the women I work with at the sheriff’s office heard me talking the other week and she said, ‘I’ll do face painting for kids’.”

The Taylors made the tough decision to strike out on their own ahead of the planned demolition of the iconic red barn—the Country Store Antiques building at the intersection of U.S. Routes 29 and 33—as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to improve safety and traffic flow through the intersection.

In their old space inside the Country Store, the Taylors had very little room for some of the larger pieces of furniture now adorning their 3,000-square-foot shop, giving it the atmosphere of an eccentric neighbor’s living room.