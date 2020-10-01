Church Briefs 10-01-2020

Antioch Baptist holds curbside fish fry
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison County is partnering with Strong Quality Basketball Association (SQBA) to hold a curbside fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers will park, place their order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries will be available. Proceeds will benefit both SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund. Call (540) 718-0190 for pre-orders.
Fresh Fire Ministries holds open house at new location
Fresh Fire Ministries is relocating to 41 Ford Ave. in Stanardsville. With the new location comes a greater opportunity to serve the community and fulfill the mission: “bringing restoration and hope to the lost and hurting, reaching the world for Jesus Christ” (1 Kings 18:38-39). The ministry will hold an open house on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give family, friends and community members an opportunity to see the new location. Light refreshments will be provided but CDC guidelines will be following including mask wearing and social distancing. If you wish to donate to help with building improvements please contact the church at (434) 996-9781 or P.O. Box 431, Stanardsville, VA 22973.
Fresh Fire celebrates 3rd anniversary
Fresh Fire Ministries will celebrate its third anniversary Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. in PVCC’s Eugene Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. Led by Pastor Eugene M. Davis Sr. and leading lady Sandra Davis, the event will feature guest preacher Pastor Owen D. Johnson of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Dyke and music ministry by Bishop Wayne D. Carpenter of New Life Temple of Deliverance in Culpeper. The ministry will be following all CDC and health department guidelines for this event. Contact Sandra Davis at (434) 996-3767 with any questions.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center opens
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association (WBRBA) Center has re-opened to 50% capacity and social distancing practices and masks are required for all services and events. Any community organization or member church should contact the interim center director, at (540) 661-2013 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com for information. Center operations and activities closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from the governor of Va. For the first time in its 131 years of existence, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc.’s annual session was canceled. WBRBA held its first event since the closure, an outdoor concert, at the end of August. The center is at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville.
