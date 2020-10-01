Church Briefs 10-01-2020

Antioch Baptist holds curbside fish fry

Antioch Baptist Church in Madison County is partnering with Strong Quality Basketball Association (SQBA) to hold a curbside fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers will park, place their order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries will be available. Proceeds will benefit both SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund. Call (540) 718-0190 for pre-orders.

Fresh Fire Ministries holds open house at new location

Fresh Fire Ministries is relocating to 41 Ford Ave. in Stanardsville. With the new location comes a greater opportunity to serve the community and fulfill the mission: “bringing restoration and hope to the lost and hurting, reaching the world for Jesus Christ” (1 Kings 18:38-39). The ministry will hold an open house on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give family, friends and community members an opportunity to see the new location. Light refreshments will be provided but CDC guidelines will be following including mask wearing and social distancing. If you wish to donate to help with building improvements please contact the church at (434) 996-9781 or P.O. Box 431, Stanardsville, VA 22973.

