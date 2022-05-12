Baker Gallery’s May art exhibition

Beginning May 4, a new art exhibition is on display at the Baker Gallery of Woodberry Forest School, courtesy of the BozART Fine Art Collective.

The BozART Fine Art Collective is a group of accomplished Charlottesville-based artists who are committed to creating original works of art. From 1995 to 2014, BozART maintained a gallery on the downtown mall in Charlottesville; since then, members have exhibited in many venues throughout central Virginia.

This exhibition offers 40 works—drawings, paintings, and photographs—by 12 members of the group. The artists included in this show are: Randy Baskerville, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Judi Ely, Sara Gondwe, Anne Hopper, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Christine Rich and Andy Stafford.

The exhibition runs from May 4 through June 4, 2022. Viewing hours for the public are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a reception for the artists on Sunday, May 22, from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are optional.

The Baker Gallery is in the Walker Fine Arts Center on the campus of Woodberry Forest School. For more information contact Kelly Lonergan at kelly_lonergan@woodberry.org.