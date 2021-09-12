Art Guild holds annual meeting, picnic in Stanardsville

The Art Guild of Greene is making a comeback after a year of canceled and postponed events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Guild members met for the group’s annual summer picnic last week to hear updates on planning and programming for the coming season while enjoying homemade snacks and baked goods and listening to the sweet sounds of An Lár, a traditional Irish band based in Charlottesville.

“Last year was a total zilch, but we started up again in January,” Art Guild President Cory Ryan said to the group. “We gave a $2,000 art scholarship to a student from the high school who was going to go into an art major in college, and we give money to all the art teachers in the county—each semester they get $100 from us … to help them with projects or supply them with materials.”

In addition to scholarships, the guild is helping to fund an Eagle Scout project to rebuild the garden area behind the county visitor’s center.

“So far this year we’ve had two kids’ craft and storytelling time classes and we’ve had two barn quilt workshops,” Ryan said. “We have a great venue at the Qute Scraps shop there on U.S. Route 33; they have a wonderful space in the back for classes.”