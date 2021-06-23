Are you strong enough?

Strongman competition coming to Greene

While participants might not be able to leap buildings in a single bound or be superheroes, those who take part in Strongman competitions are the next best things. And this July, the Strongman Competition is coming back to Greene County.

“Strongman competitions used to be something that happened in Greene a lot, especially in the mid-80s,” said David Roach Jr., coordinator of the event, which is hosted by Primal Strength Gym in Charlottesville. “They would happen at county fairs and in those days we’d have strongman competitions like how now they have livestock shows—it was just an event that would happen at the fair and it would be an attention-getter.”

Roach remembers watching his father, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Roach, participating in them.

“Every year he won and I got into fitness and went into the Marine Corps and then law enforcement,” Roach said.

Several former deputies, as well as former Sheriff Willie Morris, would work out at Stanardsville Barbell Club, which is no longer in business.