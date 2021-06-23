Are you strong enough?

Strongman competition coming to Greene
While participants might not be able to leap buildings in a single bound or be superheroes, those who take part in Strongman competitions are the next best things. And this July, the Strongman Competition is coming back to Greene County.
“Strongman competitions used to be something that happened in Greene a lot, especially in the mid-80s,” said David Roach Jr., coordinator of the event, which is hosted by Primal Strength Gym in Charlottesville. “They would happen at county fairs and in those days we’d have strongman competitions like how now they have livestock shows—it was just an event that would happen at the fair and it would be an attention-getter.”
Roach remembers watching his father, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Roach, participating in them.
“Every year he won and I got into fitness and went into the Marine Corps and then law enforcement,” Roach said.
Several former deputies, as well as former Sheriff Willie Morris, would work out at Stanardsville Barbell Club, which is no longer in business.
“I suffered an injury in the L4 and L5 vertebra, a fracture in the lower lumbar spine in 2007. It really debilitated me to where I couldn’t work out any more,” Roach said. “When COVID-19 hit and everybody was sitting home I put together a home gym and started back into exercising. It just got more and more intense and now I’m 41 years old and stronger than I was when I was 18 and competing.”
The event is also a fundraiser for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s sex crimes unit.
“I think it’s a very important issue and with the internet predators—it’s a disgusting thing,” he said. “And anything we can do to assist them in that, I’m all for it. With family ties to the sheriff’s office, well, I can kill two birds in one day—expose strongman to the community and help the sheriff’s office.”
After quarantines and virtual learning and working from home, Roach said he hopes this competition helps inspire people back into fitness.
“This is an opportunity to bring something to the community to make people a little stronger and that’s why it’s open to the whole community and not just ‘gym rats,’” Roach said.
Events will include the max log press, which is lifting a log from the floor to the overhead position; hand over hand truck pull, which is just what it sounds like; Thor’s Hammer, where the competitor will hold the 35-pound hammer parallel to the floor for as long as possible and if it dips below parallel the event is over; wagon wheel axel deadlift for as many repetitions as possible; Húsafell Stone /Farmers Carry Medley; and a mystery event.
The real Húsafell Stone is in Iceland, but the replica one is a steel diamond plate triangle that weighs 100 pounds when empty and then you add weight to it. The competitor will carry weights for the farmer carry 40 feet and then carry the stone the 40 feet back, trying for fastest time.
The community is invited to attend to watch the event, as well.
“I thought it would be a good event and maybe the community will come out and watch and have fun, too,” Roach said. “I wanted to bring back a little nostalgia and have the community come together. You will see some pretty good feats of strength.”
Roach’s father will also serve as a judge for the event.
“The man was a brick house,” the younger Roach said of his father. “The sheriff’s department under Willie Morris would compete.”
The Greene County Strongman 2021 will be held Saturday, July 10, at the United Christian Academy with an 8 a.m. weigh-in and 10 a.m. start for competitions. There is an open women’s division; men’s under 220 pounds; men’s over 220 pounds; and master’s over 40 years old.
The cost to compete is $65 and it’s $5 for spectators—kids are free. Payment can be made the day of and awards will be given in each division; all participants will receive a T-shirt and competition medal. The United Christian Academy is at 225 Snow Drive in Stanardsville.