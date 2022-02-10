2022 Miss Greene coming March 5

For the first time in two years, young ladies of Greene County will have the chance to compete for the title of Miss Greene. Sponsored by the Greene County Lions Club, the annual pageant has been a yearly staple since the 1950s and typically takes place in the spring at William Monroe High School. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the 2020 winners (who were crowned just one week prior to the school closures and stay-at-home orders) were permitted to keep their titles for an additional year.

“I’m looking forward to being able to provide something back to the community,” said pageant director Stephanie Dowell. “Something for the kids to be able to look forward to doing.”

This year’s Miss Greene will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship (payable to the school of her choice) and a $300 cash allowance towards her outfit for the Dogwood Festival, to be held April 22-24 in Charlottesville. All age division winners receive a crown, embroidered sash, trophy, flowers and a set of personalized magnets for parade floats.

Every year, title holders from the most recent pageant engage in community service projects throughout the county and represent the group in parades and other community events.

“We do don’t have any particular set community service things that we do; I just kind of leave it up to each individual title holder,” Dowell said. “With COVID, you can’t go into nursing homes—there’s a lot of things you couldn’t do … but some of them still tried to do their own thing.”

Junior Miss Green 2020 Brianna Gibson, born premature herself, each year collects donations for March of Dimes through the UVA hospital. Little Mister Greene 2020 Kayden Lauer helped to organize a food drive through his church. Little Miss Greene 2020 Leighann Shifflett set up a table at Walmart to raise funds for the Miracle Network.

“We did do the fourth of July parade (in Stanardsville) and we did the Christmas parade the year before last,” Dowell said. “The Dogwood Festival hasn’t taken place either for the last couple years, so we weren’t able to do those; but we do what we can do.”

The annual pageant serves as one of the year’s main fundraisers for the Lions Club, which has been performing service in the areas of sight and hearing as well as caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and disabled persons for more than 68 years. Locally, the Lions provide free vision screenings for all preschool, kindergarten, third, seventh and tenth-grade students in Greene County schools, as well as providing screenings for the general public at events such as the Strawberry Festival and the Greene Farm and Livestock Show. They also sponsor blood drives with Red Cross every other month, raise money for college scholarships and donate holiday food baskets at Christmas.

In previous years, the Lions Club has shared a portion of its fundraising with other county nonprofits such as the Youth Development Council and Feeding Greene food pantry.

“By not being able to have the fundraising, we cut making donations to some of the other organizations (last year),” Dowell said. “We proceeded with the vision screenings in schools (but) obviously with half the kids not being there, we’re not getting as many children.”

With the cancelation of the Strawberry Festival and conversion of the Fourth of July and Christmas parades into a drive-thru format, the Lions Club were unable to hold additional vision screenings or fundraisers last year.

“I’m hoping—it seems like the world’s trying to go back to a little bit of a normal place now, so maybe we can do a little bit more normal things,” Dowell said. “Miss Greene has been around for at least 70 years, so it’s a big part of the normal community; I’m looking forward to being able to provide that to the community again—getting back to doing something that brings us together again.”

The age categories for boys are Tiny Mister Greene (age 4-5) and Little Mister Greene (6-7). For girls, the categories include Tiny Miss (4-5), Little Miss (6-7), Petite Miss (8-9), Pre-teen Miss (10-12), Junior Miss (13-15) and Miss Greene (16-24). Miss Greene contestants must be residents of Greene County; all other divisions are open to residents of Greene, Albemarle, Madison and Orange counties. For details on the rules for formal/party wear, visit the 2022 Miss Greene Pageant event on Facebook.

Entries are still open for this year’s contest and a rehearsal will be held Sunday, Feb. 27. The main event takes place Saturday, March 5 at William Monroe High School (in the performing arts center) with the Tiny through Petite categories beginning at 2 p.m. and the Pre-teen through Miss categories beginning at 6 p.m. Entry is $8 per person. For information on how to enter or to purchase an ad for the program booklet, contact MissGreeneVA@gmail.com or call (434) 964-6431.

