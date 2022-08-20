Fluvanna sheriff investigating armed robbery

Madison County’s signature road race is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:45 a.m. The four-mile run to benefit local charities will start at the Hebron Lutheran Church and the out and back course continues down the bucolic countryside along Hebron Church Road. This is the 12th year for the event which is designed for local residents as a warm-up for the Charlottesville Women’s 4-Miler.