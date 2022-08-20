 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fluvanna sheriff investigating armed robbery

  • 0
Fluco Sheriff logo

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Friday night robbery at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway.

Sheriff’s office officials said they were called to the store around 9:30 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress but the suspect fled before officers could get there.

The man is described as short and in his late 30s. He was reportedly wearing gloves, a mask and a gray hoodie when he ran down James Madison Highway.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the robbery call them at the Fluvanna County

Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, (434) 589-8211 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board chooses Firefly

Board chooses Firefly

Firefly has been chosen as Madison County’s partner for a second round of VATI grant applications.

Annual Madison 4-Miler returns

Annual Madison 4-Miler returns

Madison County’s signature road race is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:45 a.m. The four-mile run to benefit local charities will start at the Hebron Lutheran Church and the out and back course continues down the bucolic countryside along Hebron Church Road. This is the 12th year for the event which is designed for local residents as a warm-up for the Charlottesville Women’s 4-Miler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert