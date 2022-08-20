Fluvanna sheriff investigating armed robbery

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Friday night robbery at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway.
Sheriff’s office officials said they were called to the store around 9:30 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress but the suspect fled before officers could get there.
The man is described as short and in his late 30s. He was reportedly wearing gloves, a mask and a gray hoodie when he ran down James Madison Highway.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on the robbery call them at the Fluvanna County
Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, (434) 589-8211 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.