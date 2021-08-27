COVID cases rise quickly in August

By Jeff Poole

New COVID-19 case counts continue to escalate in Orange County with nearly 100 reported in the last week alone.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, Orange County had reported 204 cases in August, with 98 since last Monday. Orange County’s seven-day average of newly reported cases was 14, as of Monday afternoon.

August’s case count includes the highest single-day total (19) since late February (24), but still well below the single-day high (48) in mid-January.

The current trend this month suggests Orange County could see its highest monthly case count since February (325). From January through June, monthly case counts had declined steadily, dropping from 572 all the way down to 18. In July, 49 local cases were reported, with only one new hospitalization. In August, five more hospitalizations have been reported and one death—bringing Orange County’s total to 40 in the past 17 months since data began to be recorded.