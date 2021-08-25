Coming events for Aug. 21, 2021

The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program offers a medication aide class Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 6. Classes will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. The cost is $550 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.

SEPT. 8 - 16

GENERATION NEXT

The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.

SEPT. 11 – 12

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION TRAINING