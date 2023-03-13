Weather conditions were cold and soggy throughout the county on Sunday, but at the first joint concert of the Orange Community Chorus and Band since the pandemic, the mood was pure sunshine.

On March 12, the nonprofit organization held a free community concert at Orange County High School with the theme “Chasin’ the Winter Blues Away.”

Since its founding by Al Packard two decades ago, the Orange Community Chorus and Band has offered winter and spring concerts free of charge for music lovers in Orange and the surrounding region. The eighty-member ensemble is currently led by choir director Greg Harris and band director Tracey Stakem.

For Stakem, who sings in the chorus in addition to her duties as director, being back with her fellow musicians has been a joy. She took over as band director in the fall of 2019, shortly before COVID forced the program to temporarily halt its operations in March 2020 for nearly two years.

Even while members were unable to rehearse or perform together, the organization went the extra mile to keep the musicians involved and engaged.

“Everything was shut down and we tried to encourage people to keep playing and performing on their own,” Stakem said. “[Former director] Charles Torian and his wife, Theresa, are both members of the band. They have a music publishing company, and they offered their music for free to members of the band so they would continue playing.”

Stakem shared that spending that time away has made her even more grateful for the sense of belonging she feels when performing with the group, which resumed its regular schedule in 2022.

“Oh, it’s great,” she shared. “We’re a unique ensemble because we’re kind of like a big family. We’re always celebrating our joys and sorrows with one another and just really care about the other members. They really missed being together, and they take a lot of pride in their playing and their singing.”

Stakem said that she also is grateful to be part of an organization that makes opportunities for cultural enrichment and entertainment affordable for all community members.

“Being a lifelong musician, I think that music and art are so important in life, and I feel that we should give this gift to the community — the gift that all musicians have,” she said. “When we have these concerts, people can come and enjoy and just forget about life for a while, listening to the music and being surrounded by the sounds.”

During Sunday’s concert, the ensemble whisked the audience away with songs ranging from “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys to a musical adaptation of the famous Robert Frost poem, “The Road Not Taken.” Though the subjects and genres varied widely, the unifying factor that permeated the entire performance was a sense of genuine excitement and optimism. During a performance of “I’m Gonna Let It Shine,” audience members spontaneously joined in, clapping along in delight.

For those who are musically inclined and want to take part in shining a light in their community, Stakem said that the Orange Community Chorus and Band continually accepts new members. Current members come from Orange and several surrounding counties, ranging from high school students to those in their eighties, and there are no requirements other than basic proficiency in an instrument or singing.

“Everybody is very welcoming,” Stakem said. “We’ve had people who haven’t played in many years, and they come back in and everybody’s helpful and encouraging to one another.”

To keep up on future Orange Community Chorus and Band concerts or to learn more about becoming a member, visit www.orangechorusandband.com. Spring chorus concerts will take place May 12 – 14 and band concerts will take place May 28 – 29; check the website for exact times and locations.

Captions (Photo Credits: Andra Landi)

7099: The Orange Community Chorus, led by choir director Greg Harris, performs “The Road Not Taken,” written by Robert Frost and set to music by Randall Thompson.

7176: Orange Community Band members play “Havendance” by David Holsinger.