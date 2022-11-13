commentary

If Republicans gain control of both the U.S. House and Senate, their first move will likely be making the Trump administration’s tax cuts for businesses permanent. It will be costly, perhaps adding a little over $500 billion to the budget deficit, but there is a way for it to get done even in this era of high inflation.

The key is not only crafting a package that’s revenue neutral, but perhaps more importantly takes maximum advantage of the post-midterm political environment. There will be a rare window of opportunity for both Republicans and Democrats to concede to policies they know are good on the merits, but play poorly with the base. For Democrats, that means fully phasing-out both the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction and the mortgage interest deduction.

Even Democrat economists admit that the SALT deduction is an inefficient and regressive measure that survives only because it’s extremely important to key constituencies in high-priced coastal metropolitan areas. Eliminating it would advance progressive goals, but would be political suicide for the members of Congress and senators who represent those districts.

That’s why Democrats should relish the chance to have a Republican-dominated Congress write and pass the bills to eliminate the SALT deduction. Sure, President Joe Biden would have to sign-off on such a bill, but he could take full responsibility for doing so without doing too much harm to his ratings. The states where SALT matters most—California, New Jersey and New York—are solidly blue.

Likewise, this is the optimum moment to bite the bullet on the mortgage interest deduction. Mortgage debt payments as a percent of personal income are near record lows at less than 4%, according to the Federal Reserve. Fewer families will be see their household budget disrupted by its elimination than in any prior reform attempt. And with mortgage rates rising, it will only grow more difficult to eliminate the deduction in the future if it doesn’t happen soon.

Eliminating the SALT and mortgage interest deductions might seem like concessions to Republicans on the surface, but in reality it would mean stripping out two costly and regressive provisions from the tax code that just happen to be politically inconvenient for the Democrats to do away with on their own. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that these two provisions each cost roughly $25 billion a year. Summing them together, however, would overestimate the combined impact of eliminating both provisions. That’s because getting rid of the SALT deduction, for example, would cause fewer people to itemize and therefore fewer people would take the mortgage interest deduction.

A safer bet is that they would produce some $30 billion to $35 billion in yearly tax revenue. The Congressional Budget Office scores tax proposals based on estimated revenue gain (or loss) over 10 years. Eliminating SALT and the mortgage interest deduction would raise $300 billion to $350 billion of the $500 billion needed to make the business provisions in the Trump tax cuts permanent.

That’s why Republicans, for their part, should take this opportunity to concede to a carbon tax. The policy tradeoffs are, admittedly, a bit more fraught here. Many Republicans are opposed to a carbon tax on principle. Even more suspect that once one is in place, Democrats will take every opportunity to ratchet it higher and higher. The latter concern is understandable. But the Biden administration’s recent experience with the political fallout from higher oil and gasoline prices makes that scenario far less likely than in the past. Voters are more sensitive to energy costs than perhaps any other economic variable including unemployment.

The only reason why adding a carbon tax now is realistic is that the price of energy will almost certainly be falling in the near future. The weakening global economy, particularly in Europe, will act as a strong drag on prices. That means overall energy costs would still fall even after the imposition of a modest, say, $25 per ton, carbon tax.

Republicans who are opposed on principle to a carbon tax should find solace in two ways. First, they should demand that Republican Senator Shelley Capito’s comprehensive permitting reform bill be included in the package. That bill would dramatically reduce the regulatory burden on U.S. energy companies—both green and fossil fuel—allowing for expanded production. Economists have long emphasized that carbon taxes work by decreasing consumption, not production. An America that consumes a bit less oil and gas but produces a bit more would become an export powerhouse with the potential to offset the global power of OPEC and Russia.

Second, Republicans who oppose carbon taxes on principle should acknowledge that the current inflationary environment makes for hard choices. If nothing is done, then businesses will face sharply higher costs as key provisions of the Trump tax cuts expire. A $25 per ton carbon tax could raise as much as $900 billion over 10 years while adding roughly 25 cents a gallon to the cost of gasoline. That’s more than enough to cover the remaining business provisions from the Trump tax cuts and make a substantial dent in the deficit. If it were phased in as oil and gas prices fell, consumers would experience no sharp jump in their energy costs. Plus, deficit reduction would put downward pressure on inflation.

Nonetheless, some Republicans may insist on keeping any new tax to an absolute minimum. In that case a $5 per ton carbon tax would be enough to cover the rest of the expiring business tax provisions, and only add a nickel to the price of gasoline. Agreeing to any tax will run counter to the instincts of many Republicans, but maintaining the relief provided by Trump tax cuts is worth the price.

Making this kind of deal work requires both sides to see beyond the current acrimony and take advantage of the long-term opportunities provided by the moment. That might seem laughable in today’s political climate, but it’s precisely what happened on sentencing reform in Trump’s first term and infrastructure funding in the first two years of Biden’s term. It can happen again if party leaders are willing to seize the opportunity.