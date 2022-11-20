commentary

As I stood on Virginia Tech’s campus 15 years ago, looking at items people had sent from across the world to offer the community comfort after a student gunman killed 32 people and then himself, I paused at a poster.

Many of the gifts stood out for the distance they had traveled. The poster stood out because it had come from a campus only a few hours away.

Students at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are normally rivals, but that poster made it clear that, at that moment, they weren’t. They were united in grief.

Recently, I found a photo of the poster in a digital memorial archive Virginia Tech created. Yes, after mass shootings, grief gets archived. It gets preserved to allow future generations to see how people collectively responded and mourned. I had seen that poster in person and it stayed with me, but I wondered if my memory had catalogued it correctly as a powerful symbol of unity. Zooming into the photo showed me it had.

“What matters is not the different logos, school colors, or traditions, but that we are all from Virginia!” reads one hand-scrawled message on it.

“Your pain is our pain, so stay strong and press on,” reads another.

“You’re our sister school, and today our prayers go out to each and every one of you. Know you are not alone,” reads yet another.

Those who found themselves on the Virginia Tech campus during those difficult days, or watched what was happening from afar, might remember seeing a phrase arise that played on the two schools’ mascots. It became a rallying cry of support—Hoos for Hokies.

This week, the reverse of that phrase appeared on T-shirts and hashtags: Hokies for Hoos.

This week, it was Virginia Tech’s turn to mourn with U-Va. after a student gunman opened fire on a bus returning from a D.C. field trip, where the group had watched a play about Emmett Till and eaten Ethiopian food. In his rampage, the gunman killed three students and injured two more.

The three students who were killed—Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry—would have been too young to have remembered with much clarity the Virginia Tech massacre. But many Virginians recall it vividly, and that context matters. Trauma spills outward. It seeps. It stains. And now, two groups of college students in Virginia have had to experience the trauma of a campus shooting during what should have been one of the most freeing times of their lives.

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the University of Virginia and walked up to a makeshift memorial outside Scott Stadium. He carried with him three bouquets of flowers.

“It’s truly horrific,” he said when approached by reporters and asked if he wanted to say anything. “You got three young men whose lives were cut so short. It’s a moment for all of us to recognize that families are going to need to be supported, the community here needs to be supported . . . This is a moment for us to come together and recognize that there are so many things that are insignificant relative to what this community and these families are facing today.”

As he spoke, his chin quivered. He appeared genuinely emotional.

“It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,” he said. “The first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families, and I know that there is nothing that can be said, there’s nothing that can be done in order to bring them any kind of comfort today. And so I think this is a moment for us to come together and support them and pray for them and recognize that as a community, this is a chance for us to come together and grieve and support them.”

Youngkin is right—this is a “moment for us to come together.”

It is also a moment for us to do more than offer flowers and sympathy.

Youngkin is right—for the grieving families “there is nothing that can be said, there’s nothing that can be done to bring them any kind of comfort today.”

But there are vows that lawmakers can make and actions they can take that will help bring some semblance of comfort to them in the future, and keep more families from knowing their grief.

Youngkin is right—what happened is “truly horrific.”

But it is not, as he said, “beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine.” Parents in Virginia have imagined it. I’m a parent in Virginia and I’ve imagined it. Virginia Tech made sure of that. Few could have closely followed the aftermath of what happened there and not put themselves in the places of those parents who drove their children to the campus, decorated their dorm rooms and left filled with hope—only to later find out their children had been gunned down.

Days after the shooting and several times in the years that followed, I spoke with the family of a student who was killed, and one image has never left me. The mother of the student described keeping her daughter’s dorm room belongings in neatly labeled boxes and, at times, pressing her nose to the small openings on the sides, seeking the smell of her only child.

“People don’t understand. Erin was our compass,” Celeste Peterson said at the time, referring to her daughter Erin Peterson, who was 18 when she was killed. “She kept us going in the right direction. Without her, we are just spinning.”

After the Virginia Tech shooting, investigations were launched, panels were formed and changes were put in place. One major improvement that grew from that moment is that colleges now send out alerts sooner. But the state has fallen short of putting in place gun control measures that would help keep our schools and communities safer—and the cost of that has been seen again and again. Guns have been found to regularly flow from Virginia into the District, where they fuel rising homicide and crime rates. And while more information is likely to come out about the gun used by the suspected 22-year-old U-Va. shooter, what is known so far is that he had a concealed weapon conviction and a student made their concerns about him having a gun known to university officials.

Youngkin has a chance right now not just to say the right things, but to also take the right actions to address gun violence. Time will reveal whether he’s willing.

“The senseless gun violence at UVA last night is horrific and begs the question; how long is it going to take and how many lives will be lost before we pass bipartisan common sense gun control laws?” Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) tweeted after the U-Va. shooting.

How many more times will we have to witness our schools go into lockdown and our students unified by grief?

There were several posters sent from the University of Virginia to Virginia Tech after the 2007 shooting. On the one I saw, a person wrote: “Let us not forget the gift of community we feel now that was given to us by those who died. May we take this sense of compassion and love for one another . . . and channel it toward assuring a time when violence will not be a legitimate form of power.”