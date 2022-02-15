Commentary: Voter education must come with voting rights

Voting rights legislation introduced by congressional Democrats in the fall is on life support. Indeed, the untimely collapse of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act came within just a few days of President Biden's speech last month in Atlanta championing the measures.

That speech conjured the heroes of the civil rights movement - Fannie Lou Hamer, Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, John Lewis - to decry the new wave of Republican legislation restricting voting access at the state and local levels. Biden insisted that voting rights represented the highest of democratic ideals: "The right to vote and to have that vote counted is democracy's threshold liberty. Without it, nothing is possible, but with it, anything is possible." Securing the right to vote and ending widespread voter suppression were indeed central aims of groups such as King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and many hundreds of local grass-roots organizations.

At the same time, King and many others asserted a vision of democracy that went well beyond voting. As scholar and activist Angela Davis has written, "When democracy is reduced to the simple fact of elections . . . whatever we might consider to be freedom has disappeared." Democracy, in this tradition, is a verb - a collective practice as much as a system of rules and individual rights.

Today, in the absence of federal voting rights legislation, struggles over the meaning of democracy, governance and democratic participation will turn again to the states and local jurisdictions, much as they did during the civil rights movement. Their experiences contesting voter suppression to expand democratic practices and consciousness hold crucial lessons for our current moment.

One such example unfolded 58 years ago in Hattiesburg, Miss., amid a voting rights drive organized by SNCC that featured the famed organizer and trainer Ella Baker. Then, as now, federal voting rights legislation faced years of obstruction in Congress. And while national advocates pressed for change in Washington, it was in local communities such as Hattiesburg that the engine of democracy churned most powerfully.

In Hattiesburg, a combination of poll taxes, literacy tests and other measures prevented nearly every Black resident in the surrounding county from registering to vote. Black people who attempted to register faced constant threats of violence and jail. Suppression of the Black vote was central to maintaining the region's rigid Jim Crow structure and bolstering the authority of White elites and the system of one-party rule they controlled.

In response, a much broader and more transformative model of democratic participation emerged - reaching far beyond the issue of voting to foster practices of education, knowledge-making and community development that were themselves forms of collective self-governance.

Even before the mass voter registration campaigns of the early 1960s, Baker spent dozens of years helping to build small organizations across the South, recruiting people to identify the issues that shaped their lives. She embraced models such as the "citizenship schools" activated across the region in the 1950s, which held that democratic participation and governance could not be secured through voter registration alone. New voters would have to think, teach and learn about what governance meant to them and their communities. These popular education programs marshaled the talents and experiences of Black teachers (mostly Black women) to educate and engage adult learners. They implicitly rejected the dominant models of leadership, in which an exceptional person who allegedly bore unique skills and capacities was elevated and empowered to act on behalf of others.

Baker brought these experiences and commitments to a mass meeting on Jan. 21, 1964, at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, "with every seat filled, every aisle packed, the doorways jammed [with] . . . a thousand people, massed tight in blackness." Such meetings were important tactics and triumphs in and of themselves, made possible by many thousands of one-on-one conversations in living rooms and on front porches across the region.

The crowd rose to its feet to sing freedom songs, and eventually, the 60-year-old Baker moved to the podium. With more than three decades of organizing and movement-building experience, Baker was deeply respected by the throngs of local people, student organizers, and faith and civil rights leaders assembled in the sanctuary.

She began by noting that some civil rights leaders had recently claimed that "the final stages of the freedom struggle" had arrived, implying that once the right to vote had been secured and segregation had been outlawed, freedom would be realized. Baker disagreed. She insisted, "Even tomorrow, if every vestige of racial discrimination were wiped out, if all of us became free enough to go down and to associate with all the people we wanted to associate, we still are not free." The freedom struggle was just at the beginning. Voting alone would not address the "millions of people who go to bed hungry every night." She insisted, "People cannot be free until there is enough work in the land to give everybody a job." The right to vote could never be separated from a vision of what the ballot could be used to achieve.

She believed in the power of group-based political education and consciousness, or what she described as "the information that comes from lots and lots of study." She referenced SNCC's plan to open dozens of Freedom Schools across Mississippi that summer, founded in a new curriculum that explored politics, art, history and culture. In contrast to the segregated and underfunded schools that Black students attended in Mississippi that reinforced white supremacy, the dozens of Freedom Schools would explicitly focus on political consciousness and social power.

Finally, Baker made clear that Black people struggling for the right to vote were not simply trying to obtain an exalted freedom already enjoyed by most White Americans.

They aspired instead to develop methods and practices of democracy based on new values, relationships and possibilities that had never been fully realized in the United States. "Remember," Baker told the crowd, "we are not fighting for the freedom of the Negro alone, but for the freedom of the human spirit, a larger freedom that encompasses all mankind."

She stressed that White Mississippians, who had long been "fooled" by the "big lie" that their freedom was dependent on the violation of Black life, were not free either. The Hattiesburg struggle, which was led by local Black people and guided by their experience and collective analysis, concerned the "right" for everyone "to grow and to develop to the fullest capacity." For Baker, even the "White brothers in Hattiesburg" could not realize their full capacity as humans, or "the human spirit for freedom," through systems premised on violence and terror.

The next morning, SNCC launched "Freedom Day." Hundreds of residents converged on the courthouse to register to vote, refusing police demands to disperse. They returned each day for months in what became a "Perpetual Picket," facing arrest and harassment, but also emboldened by their collective ability to confront a system that had long insisted that resistance was futile.

The democratic energies unleashed in local communities such as Hattiesburg set the stage for Freedom Summer, the formation of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Within 12 months, hundreds of thousands of Black people in the South had registered to vote, and nearly 400 were elected to office. As Baker predicted, the right to vote alone did not spell freedom. The broad-based coalition that Baker summoned in Hattiesburg faced powerful forces of reaction, and by the 2000s, school segregation, economic disparities and voting restrictions began to accelerate once again.

Today, hundreds of millions of dollars are spent each electoral cycle with the hopes of tipping the partisan balance one way or the other; Black voters are often addressed only during 11th-hour election appeals. These efforts often ignore the legacy of Baker and SNCC that is alive in local communities, one that links voter registration and education drives with opportunities for everyday people to connect the right to vote to a broader vision and practice of social transformation. Groups such as Cooperation Jackson, Project South, Highlander Center and Southerners on New Ground (SONG), among many dozens of others, carry forward these traditions.

As Republican intransigence dims the prospects of national voting rights expansion, such grass-roots efforts represent the best hopes to renew and invigorate Baker's vision for a shared and wider vision of freedom.

