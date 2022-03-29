Commentary: Turkey trades on unique role

Turkey’s response to the war in Ukraine is a defining moment for world perception. The country now hosts ceasefire/peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, a service increasingly appreciated by America, NATO and the East European states in particular. This role as a player/broker follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s adventurist foreign policy in recent years. The Ukraine war is a current example of Turkey, which is a NATO partner, walking an ever-finer line between a Cold War era bias in favor of the West, and a 21st century maverick country with policies designed to assert a regional influence reminiscent of its Ottoman past.

Erdoğan seems irresistibly tempted to try to leverage his country’s influence in order to punch above its weight. In his first decade of rule, Erdoğan’s foreign policy followed the principle of “zero problems with its neighbors.” His election as president in 2014 and a change in the constitution favoring a strong executive branch, allowed him to use a failed 2016 coup to declare a state of emergency, effectively suspending the rule of law. The move allowed Erdoğan to crush his internal opposition, and push a foreign policy that resulted in “zero neighbors without problems.”

Over the course of wars in Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh, problems arose not just with neighbors, but with NATO, the US and Russia. US-Turkey relations hit a nadir when Erdoğan’s government chose to purchase the Russian S-400 Missile platform rather than the American Patriot system. The decision generated American concern about Turkey’s degree of deviation from NATO/American policy in places like Syria, Egypt, Israel, Libya and Cyprus. The purchase of Russian weapons was further complicated by America’s unwillingness to share all the technology underlying the Patriot system, and Turkey’s increasing on Russia for its energy, wheat, tourism and nuclear power plant development.

The American response was swift and united in the halls of Congress. Turkey was “sanctioned” in some areas of defense shipments and cut out of the joint NATO development of the F-35 Stealth Fighter.

Finding friends for Turkey, outside of the Muslim Brotherhood, Qatar, Moscow and maybe Beijing, has been difficult. Erdoğan’s tight rope, with an economy in shambles, has brought with it increasing political instability. His Justice and Development Party suffered significant losses in local elections in 2019 and lost control of major cities across the country. While his popularity has declined significantly according to internal polls, his handling of the Ukraine invasion is currently giving him a bounce, at home and abroad.

By virtue of the 1936 Montreux Convention, in time of war, Turkey can restrict passage of the waterways between the Black and Mediterranean seas. Erdoğan’s balancing act has left him in the enviable, but precarious position, of having “good enough” relations with both Russia and Ukraine to be favorably seen as one of several conflict resolution brokers. Like NATO members in Europe, Turkey continues to buy Russian energy, fueling the Russian war machine. And, it sells drones to the Ukrainians, who are using them to take out Russian tanks and other military assets.

While initially reluctant to take sides, Turkey has very slightly shifted its balancing act in favor of Ukraine, NATO, and the West. With an eye to the 2023 elections and his legacy at the centennial, Erdoğan is quietly reestablishing diplomatic relations with Israel and Armenia, as well as tabling disputes with Greece and others regarding territorial waters and seabed resources.

It is not clear if these measures will burnish Erdoğan’s tarnished credentials with the West. They may be temporary and situational. Or Russia’s behavior could cause Turkey to reconsider its long term strategic interests. Those things may help determine if the opposition can mount a coordinated and sustained campaign to unseat the ruling party.

Regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the strategic landscape of Europe and NATO has now changed. The Western alliance is learning and relearning useful lessons. The outcome of the 2023 elections in Turkey should inform those lessons. It will begin to give the West an indication of where Turkish foreign policy may be headed, if it changes at all.