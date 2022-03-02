Commentary: Biden boosts kids' privacy protections

President Joe Biden called on Congress to boost data privacy protections for children and ban digital advertising targeting them during his State of the Union address Tuesday night - a prominent endorsement that could jolt lawmakers into action after years of stagnation.

It marks the president's highest-profile boost of any major tech policy legislation to date, and it's one of the most notable such plugs in recent State of the Union history.

"We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they're conducting on our children for profit," Biden said. "It's time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children."

It's a far more concrete endorsement than Biden has given to other big ticket tech legislation, such as proposals to revamp U.S. antitrust and competition policy. Biden didn't explicitly reference those efforts in his address, despite calls from some allies for him to do so.

The remarks signal growing consensus in Washington that kids' safety is a priority tech issue.

In another symbolic gesture underscoring that focus, first lady Jill Biden invited Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen as her guest to the address. Haugen's disclosures last year of internal Facebook research showing how the company's products may harm kids and teens galvanized lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"Thank you for the courage you showed," Biden said in a direct call out to Haugen.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., a top children's safety advocate, said Biden's remarks "will breathe life into the effort" to pass kids' privacy legislation on Capitol Hill.

"Now with this push from the president, I'm more hopeful than I have ever been that we are going to act to protect kids online," Castor said during an interview Tuesday.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said Biden's address "is going to create a lot of momentum" for legislation he's introduced to expand protections afforded under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a landmark law he authored over two decades ago.

For years, a federal data privacy law has been the great white whale of tech policy. Lawmakers have universally pined after it - yet it's remained deeply elusive.

The biggest hurdle has been partisan disagreements over whether a federal law should override state standards, as most Republicans want, and give consumers the right to sue companies for privacy violations, as many Democrats want.

Those hurdles have appeared insurmountable at times, even as outrage in Washington over a barrage of data privacy scandals in Silicon Valley has risen. Lawmakers have introduced an array of proposals to limit companies' collection and use of data, some with bipartisan support, but none have even advanced out of committee in the House or Senate.

Castor and Markey said that Congress shouldn't wait on a comprehensive privacy bill to try to pass expanded safeguards for children's personal information.

"It's time for us to say that if we can't protect everyone, at the minimum, we should protect the children of our country from being exploited for profit by companies," Markey said.

Others, however, indicated they remain focused on hashing out a broader bill.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the pivotal Senate Commerce Committee, said in a statement that he stands ready to work "to pass bipartisan, comprehensive legislation that protects the data privacy and data security of all Americans, including teens and children."

Castor said that "we need a comprehensive online privacy bill as well, but something tells me that may be a little more difficult to hammer out in the coming months."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said in a statement she welcomed Biden "joining our call" for children's privacy legislation and she urged House Democrats "to stop dragging their feet and prioritize comprehensive privacy legislation."

While Biden endorsing legislation on kids' privacy during a prime time address could have a major ripple effect in Congress, it's not entirely surprising. One of Biden's top advisers, Bruce Reed, and some of his closest allies on tech issues have long championed greater data privacy protections and safeguards for children.

Still, with Biden now decisively throwing his support behind privacy legislation, and particularly to protect children's data - it may finally help clear the logjam on Capitol Hill.