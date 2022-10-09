commentary-3

Water circulates endlessly through the hydrologic cycle. It evaporates from oceans and lakes and condenses into clouds, whence it precipitates as rain or snow. At various points, water can filter through marshes, pool in surface depressions, natural or man-made, or trickle into underground streams. Eventually, though, all of it runs to the sea, and the cycle begins again.

The not-so-simple question before the Supreme Court on Monday was: At what point does water enter the U.S. government's jurisdiction?

Oral argument on the first day of the court's new term concerned Michael and Chantell Sackett's effort to build a house on a lot 300 feet from a large lake in Idaho. They started prepping it with sand and gravel in 2007, but when the Environmental Protection Agency learned the Sacketts didn't have a permit, it ordered them to stop and restore the land to its previous condition - or pay a fine.

The Sacketts' property was connected to a fen and, thence, to the lake, via a "shallow subsurface flow" of moisture, the agency advised, making it subject to the 1972 Clean Water Act. Some 15 years of litigation have followed, including a previous trip to the Supreme Court in which the Sacketts won the right to continue their suit.

Much commentary on this case, which pits the Biden administration, environmental groups and blue-state governments against the Sacketts, their supporters in the business community and red states, portrays it as a test of the conservative six-justice majority's intentions to curb federal environmental regulation.

But as questions and comments of liberal and conservative justices hinted Monday, both sides have genuinely valid interests and the case turns on more than judicial ideology. It calls on the court to deal with something pretty profound, actually: the inherent incongruity between ecological reality, which knows no boundaries, and the law, which is all about line-drawing.

The Constitution leaves direct power over land use mostly to states and localities, but it empowers Congress to regulate interstate commerce. Half a century ago, Congress relied on that for indirect authority to deal with a national environmental crisis, passing the Clean Water Act in 1972, and defining its ambit as "the waters of the United States, including the territorial seas."

Given the centrality of oceans, rivers and lakes to the national economy, this determination made sense and no one on the right or left seriously challenges it. Given that pollutants can infiltrate "waters of the United States" at any point in the hydrologic cycle, however, there is disagreement as to precisely where on the planet the federal government's clean-water jurisdiction ends - because in a constitutional system, it has to end somewhere.

By their muddy nature, wetlands are contested terrain. As the government's interest in protecting them has grown, and clashed with agricultural, industrial and real-estate interests, so has debate - and litigation.

As a 2019 Congressional Research Service report put it: "For more than forty-five years, all three branches of government have struggled with how to interpret the meaning of 'waters of the United States' in the Clean Water Act."

In 2015, an Obama administration regulation defined the term more broadly; in 2018, the Trump administration rescinded it; this year, the Biden administration proposed reinstating the Obama rule.

Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency focuses on a particular aspect of the problem: how to determine, under the terms of the Clean Water Act and a 1985 Supreme Court ruling, if a property is sufficiently "adjacent" to waters of the United States to be regulated.

In 2006, the court wrestled with that issue, but a splintered ruling produced a loose standard - a "significant nexus" to water - that only then-Justice Anthony M. Kennedy fully endorsed. The Sacketts, noting that a road runs between their lot and the lake, want to revisit that ruling and limit regulation to property with "a continuous surface water connection," as a four-justice minority in the 2006 case advocated.

Yet on Monday, conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh seemed to balk at that notion, noting that not even past Republican administrations that included Donald Trump's had embraced it. He reminded the Sacketts' lawyer that seven administrations since 1977 had accepted a definition of "adjacent" property that included some separated from water by "berms, dunes, dikes, or levies."

Following up on Kavanaugh's point, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor acknowledged that property owners have a legitimate need for legal clarity and nudged the federal government's lawyer to articulate "another test that could be more precise and less open-ended." The lawyer's not very satisfactory answer was to advise her that regulators are working on a new rule.

A win for the Sacketts - and the business interests backing them - is certainly foreseeable, given the majority's ideology, but after Monday the precise outcome did not seem foreordained. This is one of those Supreme Court cases in which it's not clear where even a perfectly unbiased court would draw the line - in other words, a more typical case than many people acknowledge.