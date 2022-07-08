The genius of market democracies, as opposed to socialist or authoritarian regimes, is supposed to be their separation of the economic and political spheres. The free exchange of goods ties people together regardless of partisan affiliation, while political conflict is contained within institutions designed to manage it.

That separation is breaking down, with bitter implications for markets and democracy alike. A recent working paper, “The Political Polarization of Corporate America,” quantifies the trend. The authors—Vyacheslav Fos of Boston College, Elisabeth Kempf of Harvard and Margarita Tsoutsoura of Washington University in St. Louis—tracked the voter registrations of the top-five highest-paid executives at 941 companies in the S&P 1500 from 2008 to 2020. The study found that political differences within management teams have meaningfully decreased. Firms are increasingly likely to be dominated either by Republican or Democratic executives.

“We measure the partisanship of executive teams as the probability that two randomly drawn executives from the same team are affiliated with the same political party,” the authors write. “Based on this measure, we find a 7.7-percentage-point increase in the average partisanship of executive teams over our sample period,” to about 65%. They add that “this increase is almost three quarters of the decrease in gender homogeneity that we observe over the same time period.” In other words, political diversity is evaporating from executive suites nearly as fast as greater gender diversity is introduced.

This political segregation accelerated after 2016, and geography plays a role. “Executives in Texas and Ohio are becoming more Republican,” the authors found, “whereas executives in California and New York are becoming more Democratic.” But the trend can’t be explained by America’s geographic polarization alone: “The increase in partisan segregation is twice as large among our sample of executives” compared with the local population, the authors find.

Executives appear to be seeking out like-minded firms and leaving (or being pushed out from) those with different political alignments. “Misaligned” executives—Democrats on Republican-majority executive teams or Republicans on Democratic-majority teams—are more likely to leave a company in a given year. The authors also find that “departures by misaligned executives are more likely to be forced”—27 percentage points more likely when the executive is a CEO.

While this growing political conformity within major corporations may be in executives’ interest, it doesn’t appear to benefit the firms’ shareholder owners. The study traces firms’ stock performance amid executive departures. It finds that when a politically misaligned executive leaves a firm, its stock takes a 1.7-percentage-point greater hit than when a politically aligned executive leaves.

That difference is considered statistically significant, and it could reflect the value of competing points of view in a company’s management. Traders aren’t tracking individual executives’ political affiliations, but it’s possible that the market has other ways of identifying and ascribing value to viewpoint diversity on executive teams.

Some of this segregation may be fallout from rising American partisanship, which can add a political dimension to even routine business and investment decisions. Kempf, one of the paper’s authors, tells me that “your views of the economy are strongly influenced by who is president, and that includes pretty sophisticated people like financial analysts.” People who favor the current president have rosier views of the economy than those who don’t. She adds that this partisan distortion extends to other issues, such as “inflation or a pandemic,” that executives need to manage.

But business leaders have also actively inflamed polarization by importing core political issues into the C-suite, with high-profile pronouncements and sometimes even boycotts related to race, election law and LGBTQ issues. The philosophy of “ESG,” or environmental, social and governance, says that executives should leverage the power of the corporations they run in service of progressive priorities. In 2019, the Business Roundtable nodded to this ideology by endorsing “stakeholder capitalism,” and investment tycoon Larry Fink has pressed firms to make decisions in line with his political preferences.

The politicized allocation of capital is facing increased resistance in Congress and state capitals, but a more powerful nemesis of ESG may be the market itself. Most of this documented rise in corporate polarization took place when interest rates were near zero; the recent rise in rates might force more investors to chase higher returns rather than political fads. And as the stock market becomes more volatile, managers could decide that political conformity among their colleagues is a luxury they can no longer afford.

Americans’ partisan differences will persist and perhaps even widen. But liberal societies can manage high levels of polarization so long as they maintain boundaries—between public and private lives, between legislative and executive power, and between politics and the private economy. Businesses can best support American democracy by leaving political decisions to elected leaders and focusing on the economic improvements that make social progress and good governance possible.