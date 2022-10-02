There’s an old quip that a neoconservative is a “liberal who has been mugged by reality.” These days, it might be more apt to say: A liberal is a conservative who has been mugged by hardship.

Republicans have a tendency to throw their anti-government rhetoric out the window whenever they and the people they represent face some sort of disaster. So it is with Ron DeSantis. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Florida governor now believes in science (of weather forecasting) and the beneficence of the federal government (when his constituents are hungry or lacking shelter).

Perhaps DeSantis knows that his political future hangs in the balance, so he has avoided smearing President Biden or calling on Floridians to pull themselves up by their bootstraps once the floods recede. Such nonsense gets in the way of helping people, after all.

DeSantis was actually complimentary toward the administration. “He said all hands on deck, that he wants to be helpful,” DeSantis said of Biden in a news conference Wednesday. “He said whatever you need, ask us. He was inviting us to request support.”

That’s a far cry from DeSantis’s comments excoriating the administration for trying to save people from covid-19. He has repeatedly insulted Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and accused Biden of “hating” his state.

Some might be tempted to stick it to the Florida governor, who has abused his power when it comes to asylum seekers, LGBTQ youths and pregnant women. Why help him when he has no interest in helping vulnerable people? But we do not do that in this country.

Similarly, after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky decried federal pandemic aid to states as “blue state bailouts,” some might have wanted to tell Kentuckians, whose state receives more money from the federal government than it pays in taxes, that they’re on their own in cleaning up the wreckage from powerful tornadoes that swept the state last year. But again, that’s not how America operates.

Unlike the grandstanding right-wingers, who flaunt their cruelty and rely on demeaning the vulnerable to stir up their base, Americans largely follow faith-based and moral teachings. For example: “Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked” (Psalms 82:3-4). They understand: “We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves” (Romans 15:1).

Even those with no religious faith can appreciate the admonition in Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address: “Let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan.” They can recognize the generosity that inspired the Marshall Plan and the billions of dollars in aid we are currently sending to Ukraine. Whether one calls it compassion or enlightened self-interest, human decency demands we help our fellow Americans in Florida and, when possible, desperate people around the globe.

Biden is especially skilled at conveying compassion and empathy. Perhaps in modeling those qualities for the people of Florida (in contrast to the scurrilous way his predecessor treated Americans in Puerto Rico), Biden can drive home that point. When the issue isn’t about a policy win or loss, maybe those siloed in the world of right-wing media would be willing to listen.

Will DeSantis learn anything from this? Likely not, but it would be a good opportunity after the immediate crisis is over for Biden to speak to Americans about real “unity”—not agreeing on policy issues, but treating all of those in our country with kindness and respect while relying on scientific consensus to guide our efforts. Maybe such a message could reach some people who previously thought it was clever politics to pick on vulnerable groups. Misery can be humbling.