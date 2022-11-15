The Bureau of Labor Statistics last Thursday released the October inflation number, which provided hope that we might be on the downside of the inflation spike. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in October. Year-to-year the CPI was up 7.7 percent. “Respective estimates from Dow Jones were for rises of 0.6% and 7.9%,” CNBC reported. Moreover, “excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, compared with respective estimates of 0.5% and 6.5%.”

The stock market went wild, with the S&P rising 5.5 percent last Thursday and another 0.9 percent on Friday. The Dow Jones rose nearly 1,200 points on Thursday alone. Yet President Biden remained restrained: “My economic plan is showing results, and the American people can see that we are facing global economic challenges from a position of strength,” he argued in a written statement. “It will take time to get inflation back to normal levels—and we could see setbacks along the way—but we will keep at it and help families with the cost of living.”

If the markets rallied because they were expecting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell to curtail rate hikes, they have misjudged him. When announcing the last rate hike earlier this month, he warned, “It is very premature to be thinking about pausing. People when they hear ‘lags,’ they think about a pause.” He added, “It is very premature, in my view, to think about or be talking about pausing our rate hikes. We have a ways to go.”

Caution is warranted. An early inflation hawk, Lawrence H. Summers, echoed that view on Thursday after the CPI number came out. “Encouraging CPI number. This is comparable on the low side to some of the earlier surprises on the high side,” he tweeted. “Cannot make judgements on a single monthly number, but this is not one that can be dismissed.”

This comes, as Biden frequently reminds us, after the economy has regained 10 million jobs and driven the unemployment rate down to 3.7 percent. With inflation tapering off, the Biden administration will begin to implement fully the agenda it passed in its first two years. (Summers noted that the administration “has a historic opportunity, even in the midst of current challenges, if it can skillfully implement infrastructure, technology and green economy measures that have already been approved.”)

The administration, meanwhile, will be constrained in new spending because of a closely divided Congress. If so, Biden’s deficit reduction total ($1.7 trillion so far) may increase. While politically frustrating for the administration, focusing on protecting and implementing its agenda rather than adding new spending items may prove economically advantageous.

While the economy is still generating hundreds of thousands of new jobs each month, the job market may soften. Inflation could reignite.

However, Biden correctly claims the United States is in an enviable position internationally. Russia’s economy is collapsing; China has been stymied by the pandemic. Britain and the European Union face rocky economic times. (“The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power,” the Associated Press reported last week.)

America is still the country if you want a stable (for now) government that enforces the rule of law and boasts a fluid labor market, protections for intellectual property and ample market regulation. The United States remains the most attractive venue to spend your money, the country most likely to come out of the post-pandemic turbulence in the best condition. As Annie Lowrey wrote in the Atlantic, the United States “occupies a strange sweetheart position in the global economy—one that stands to become sweeter as the world yet again teeters on the brink of recession.”

If we were to lower trade barriers (e.g., create a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership) and reform our legal immigration (both to ease the labor shortage and seek out the best and brightest around the world), we might be in an even stronger position. Ending Russia’s war of aggression would bring relief to food and energy consumers. None of these seems immediately achievable, however.

That said, Biden’s optimistic take on the U.S. economy is not unwarranted. If we maintain fiscal and monetary discipline and preserve political stability (more likely since the midterms), Americans next year might have a far cheerier outlook about the economy and the direction of the country. But that’s a big “if.”