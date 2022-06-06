The 400-year-old Jamestown fort, on the razor’s edge of the James River in Virginia, is a little bit of nothing. A sandy triangular lot, its three acres inspire more yawns than gasps. The fort resembles a low-budget city park. It lacks the grandeur, panorama and spectacle one might expect of a vaunted historical site.

It is, at first glance, a bore. It is also endangered. Deluged by rain from above and saturated with groundwater from below, the island is one of 11 noteworthy locales deemed imperiled by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The tens of millions of dollars that experts predict will be needed to keep the fort from inching into the river, like a Virginia blue crab, seem hardly justified for such a forlorn spit of land. Best to let it go, some might argue, a sunken ship in the watery grave of the American experiment.

I know. I’ve been there. A few years back, I visited Jamestown on a research junket. I was writing a novel about two of the first women to inhabit the fort, Temperance Flowerdew, a Jamestown mover and shaker, and an unknown teenager, whose battered skull was unearthed in an on-site dig by Jamestown Rediscovery archaeologists. I’d already begun re-creating the fort in my head, so, as imaginations are wont to do, I’d set myself up for the inevitable rupture between fact and fiction.

Once there, I barely recognized the mise en scene I’d detailed in the novel. The real fort had, except for a 17th-century church tower, gone the way of a Sir Walter Scott romance. Other than the shell of a reconstructed barracks and the palisades outlining the fort, there were no other attempts at verisimilitude. The whole affair struck me as an artist’s rendering that had not gotten beyond a cursory sketch.

I walked the space, strained to re-create the magic, patted a John Smith statue on his backside and headed for the nearby archaearium. There, things took a turn.

An archaearium is a museum of bones and belongings, the detritus of human life. As a rule, I love fusty collections and can spend hours lost in the curated past. In this place, I lasted all of 20 minutes. It wasn’t just me. My traveling companion hit the 15-minute mark and headed for the exits, but then she is not one for museums. I, on the other hand, was initially transfixed. Greeting me upon entry was a lifelike bust of my teenage protagonist, a lovely girl whose wistfulness and longing belie her horrific fate. I stayed with her a good while, saddened and buoyed at the same time by what she had sacrificed. I should have left then, after paying my respects. Instead, I turned to other bones and belongings, the full weight of them within minutes pressing down on me—the stone arrowpoint in the femur of the teenage boy, a tarnished coin trading hands in a game of chance, the thimble and needle of a deft seamstress. I struggled to breathe, felt dizzy and nauseated, had to get out of there.

Afterward, my friend and I compared notes. We had both experienced a crushing claustrophobia, as if we had been hemmed in by a crowd, though other than ourselves, there might have been all of five visitors.

The brief stay at the archaearium, though oddly stifling, provided context. It sent me right back to the fort for one last look. This time, I passed by and saluted the statue of Pocahontas, nee Matoaka. This time, I took in the dig sites in which centuries of exposed strata held the relics of the Powhatan, the English, and clues to the first enslaved Africans at Jamestown. This time, I noticed what I had inexplicably missed on my initial go—the modest graveyard where the majority of settlers, after a too-brief tenure, had ended up, sometimes buried in pairs so as not to risk burial outside the fort, a sure sign to the Virginia Indians that the settlers were down and possibly out.

What I had not been able to envision before now came to life. I felt the hardships, the grief, the starvation, the resolute determination to survive of settlers, natives and the diasporic alike. I felt the terrible beauty of an emerging nation. I felt American.

This tiny patch of land had dredged up something in me I thought was lost, its resurgence painful precisely for what has been lost. Cultural anthropologist Victor Turner might have called it communitas, the spirit of a people in and out of time and space, in the throes of transition.

The sodden island struggles to stay afloat. Five more years, the experts say, and, if nothing is done, the inhospitable spot—on which our forebears risked everything to conceive a country that eventually welcomed in the world—might be gone.

Forget the money it would cost to preserve it, and consider the enormous price of admitting failure and calling it quits. In a 21st-century house divided and nearly rent, racked with its own existential crises, Jamestown’s plight becomes metaphor. Save it from the brackish waters of an overheated, reckless climate, and we save the increasingly endangered terra firma of our collective selves.

Denise Heinze is the author of the historical novel “The Brief and True Report of Temperance Flowerdew.”