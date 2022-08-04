ABORTION-COMMENT 836 words

(c) 2022, The Washington Post · Jennifer Rubin · OPINION, OP-ED · Aug 04, 2022 - 11:18 AM

Consider how the political landscape has changed since June 24, the day the Supreme Court handed down Dobbs and stripped women of the fundamental right to control their bodies and to make critical, life-changing decisions.

A ferocious backlash was evident almost immediately. Days of demonstrations and soaring donations to Democrats and pro-choice groups reflected the rage that millions of women (and men) felt over a decision dehumanizing women. It's fair to say news coverage was overwhelmingly negative as cases of desperate girls and women contrasted with the abusive, nasty demeanor of forced-birth advocates and the draconian laws they cooked up. Polls asking voters which party they would vote for if the congressional election were held today have steadily moved in Democrats' favor ever since Dobbs.

Kansas voters lifted the spirits of pro-choice advocates, who knew that the whining voices on Twitter complaining about what Democrats had not done since the Supreme Court issued its decision were irrelevant. Instead, as TargetSmart's Tom Bonier pointed out: "Among Kansans who registered to vote on or after June 24 (when the Dobbs decision was announced), Democrats have an 8 [point] advantage. Compare that to the GOP's overall advantage of 19 [points] among all registered voters in Kansas. The landscape changed on June 24th."

What's more, 70% of those newly registered voters in Kansas were women, and 58% of the votes cast before Election Day came from women (which Bonier called "unprecedented.") The result was not only an astounding win in a deep-red state, but also the largest turnout in a Kansas primary, ever. (The GOP intentionally scheduled the issue for the primary, hoping Democrats wouldn't turn out.)

Imagine if that pattern replicates itself in states that have just banned or are threatening to ban abortions, as the forced-birth crowd in Kansas wanted. It seemed like just yesterday the news media couldn't stop chattering that GOP enthusiasm for the issue dwarfed Democrats' interest.

The abortion issue is entirely polarized on partisan lines. If you want to preserve women's health and freedom, you'll vote Democratic (if this is an important issue to you). If you want to force women to give birth against their will and to criminalize medicine, you'll vote for the GOP. There is no place for Republicans, who have made abortion extremism their signature issue, to hide.

The importance of abortion to voters is also soaring. More voters will cast their ballots based on this issue, and the pro-choice sides enjoy a 2-to-1 advantage over the forced-birth side. Inflation will still be the top issue for many voters, but it won't be for millions of others - and it won't be the only issue.

If Republicans' "red wave" dreams fizzle, a good deal of blame will rest with the radical right-wingers on the Supreme Court and the party's fixation on controlling women's bodies and choices.

But that's not the only Category 5 political hurricane about to hit Republicans. The Jan. 6 committee has laid bare the extent that former president Donald Trump betrayed our democracy - and Republicans' complicity in the "big lie." The Justice Department is hot on the trail of the man who thoroughly dominates the GOP. (Just look at the MAGA extremists nominated in Arizona on Tuesday to see how thoroughly Trumpized the party has become.)

That's not all. Democrats chalked up a win on the Chips Act. Republicans' fit over the Inflation Reduction Act resulted in one of the worst self-inflicted wounds in memory, leading Jon Stewart and virtually all mainstream outlets (and some conservative ones) to deplore their delay in passing the PACT Act. And if the IRA actually passes - with overwhelmingly popular provisions (taxing huge corporations, controlling prescription drugs, extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, making a historic investment in clean energy) over the unanimous objections of Republicans - Democrats will have a boatload of favorable news stories and plenty of accomplishments to show to constituents.

A key to Democratic victories in midterms is turning out irregular voters, especially younger voters. If outrage over abortion and appreciation for significant progress on green energy light a fire under this segment of the electorate, Democrats will receive a critical boost.

Finally, Republicans have used their primaries to nominate MAGA extremists, election deniers, radical and gaffe-prone candidates and poor fundraisers, especially in key Senate races in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona. They could well lose their shot to take back the Senate based solely on rotten candidate selection.

The point of this is not to predict sweeping Democratic wins in 95 days. It is to highlight the dramatic shift - with plenty of help from Republicans - in the political atmosphere in ways that uniformly benefit Democrats. If you had asked Democrats on June 23 for a list of developments they'd pray would turn around the midterms, they likely would not have had the nerve to include all the items that came to pass. They surely wouldn't have dared to put "a huge victory for pro-choice forces in Kansas" on their bingo cards.