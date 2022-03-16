Column: We must address climate change

We’re Not Doing Enough

New IPCC Report Emphasizes Need for Urgent Action to Reduce Emissions

By Susan Kruse, Executive Director, the Community Climate Collaborative

“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II Co-Chair.

The impacts of climate change are mounting, and we are not moving quickly enough to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the latest report from the IPCC.

Though the report is global in scope, it emphasizes the crucial role that cities play in mitigating climate change. Cities house more than half of the world’s population and are hotspots for the impacts of climate change. That’s especially true in Virginia, where 88% of the population lives in urban and suburban areas. According to Debra Roberts, IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair, “Cities (...) provide opportunities for climate action – green buildings, reliable supplies of clean water and renewable energy, and sustainable transport systems that connect urban and rural areas can all lead to a more inclusive, fairer society.”

At the Community Climate Collaborative (C3), we focus on precisely that: accelerating climate action at the local level.

How are we doing here?

There is certainly progress to celebrate. Albemarle County set ambitious climate goals, reassessed County-wide GHG emissions, passed Phase 1 of its Climate Action Plan, and is now actively working on its implementation, including increasing funding for energy efficiency programs, advancing solar on schools, and adding micro-transit services.

Even though the County is moving in the right direction, more must be done. The County should set aggressive individual targets for reductions from buildings and transportation, remove barriers to solar in entrance corridors, and plan for transit system improvements that will lead to lower transportation emissions.

Albemarle County isn’t acting alone. The broader community has also responded to the call for swift action. Sixteen locally headquartered businesses in C3’s Green Business Alliance have committed to reducing their collective emissions by 45% by 2025. Twenty nonprofit and for-profit organizations are working together to advocate for Accessible, Clean Transportation — a critical component of reaching carbon neutrality. And hundreds of households have taken action, with C3’s help, to increase energy efficiency, electrify transportation, and add solar energy.

What about Charlottesville?

While first out of the gate to set a strong GHG reduction goal, the City of Charlottesville has fallen far behind. This July will mark three years since Charlottesville set its sights on climate leadership. Yet we still have no Climate Action Plan, the City hasn’t assessed its actual GHG emissions in four years, and the window to reduce emissions to prevent catastrophic impacts is rapidly closing.

To its credit, Charlottesville continues to fund energy efficiency programs and is researching the community’s vulnerability to climate change. But unfortunately, efforts to develop the component of its Climate Action Plan that is centered on reducing emissions seem to be stuck in a perpetual stall, with no clear timeline for commencement or completion.

Rapidly reducing emissions should be our number one climate priority. Every year of inaction contributes to the acceleration of global warming, ignores science, abdicates our responsibility to vulnerable populations worldwide, and undermines global security. So far, we at C3 see little evidence that the City is prioritizing action. The community deserves an update and a deadline for the completion of the Climate Action Plan. Right now, we are not doing enough.

Susan Kruse has advocated for environmental protection and justice for more than 25 years. She joined the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) as Executive Director in 2019. That same year, former Gov. Ralph Northam appointed her to a three-year term on Virginia’s Clean Energy Advisory Board after her appointment by Governor Ralph Northam in 2019 and was named in Virginia Business Magazine’s list of 100 people to meet in 2022 as an Impact Maker in Virginia. Susan resides in the City of Charlottesville with her husband Mike and their two boys, Evan and Sebastian.