Column: Use of sustainable energy is inevitable.

When I was a boy in Richmond in the 1950’s, I remember ice skating on the lake at the University of Richmond almost every winter. I can still remember the thrill of speeding across the ice; I can still hear that ominous creaking of the ice as the air warmed and the ice began to weaken. Today in a world warmed by fossil fuel emissions, kids never have that experience. It seems like every few days we read of climate driven disasters. Fires, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, sea level rise and other disasters grab headlines.

The IPCC regularly issues statements that things are continuing to worsen. Yet, far too many of our elected officials dogmatically refuse to accept and act strongly to change course on climate change. Our children are feeling the effects in their hearts as they hear about it in the news. The good news is that this is not true of the private sector.

The quintessentially American Super Bowl had six electric vehicle ads: a reflection of strong business belief in electric vehicles as the future of individual transportation. The US Chamber of Commerce has said, “Combating climate change requires citizens, governments, and businesses to work together. Inaction is simply not an option.” The Business Roundtable has said, “Addressing climate change and its impacts demands a robust, coordinated effort with a sound policy portfolio.” Larry Fink, Chairman of BlackRock (a hedge fund giant) has said, “Every company and every industry will be transformed by the transition to a net zero world. The question is, will you lead, or will you be led?”

Last fall, when escaping the isolation of Covid on a weekend trip to the mountains we were pleasantly surprised to encounter West Virginia windmills slowly churning electricity into the power grid. Another time, driving into the Denver airport, there were rows and rows of solar panels in the median silently and magically delivering electrons into the power lines. It is estimated that three quarters of new power generation in 2022 will be green energy. We are all seeing more and more electric vehicles on the road. The state is using funds derived from the Volkswagen settlement to strengthen the network of electric vehicle charging stations. Look at your neighbor’s homes that have solar panels on the roofs. The change to a fossil fuel free economy is happening. Could it happen faster? Yes!! We must continue to press our elected officials to stop being led, and start to lead in addressing the climate crisis we are facing.

There is one important solution that requires immediate action. Over 3600 economists have signed a statement that endorses a carbon fee and dividend approach to wean the US off fossil fuels. Such an approach will encourage us to quickly take the easy steps and lay the groundwork for the level of change needed to implement the hard steps.

What we see and hear with our own eyes and ears can be frightening, but let’s not let it be paralyzing. Let’s let it serve as an incentive to individual action – together we can turn that individual action into collective action and create the change that is needed to ensure a more livable future for our children.