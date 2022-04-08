Column: To find joy, be a baby or a dog

I’m tired. All my friends are, too. My teachers, my parents and grandparents? Also tired. I wrote a piece for this newspaper in December 2020 called “Dear 2020,” which focused on how hard 2020 was and how amazing people were about moving toward the light at the end of the tunnel. In my mind, 2021 was going to bring vaccines and closure to what was a pretty awful time for the world. “Dear 2020” was upbeat and positive and all about heroes and silver linings.

Two years later, and I’m over silver linings. I’m still in awe of medical professionals, teachers and anyone trying to shut down COVID, but I’m increasingly aware that, as a high school Junior, the first half of my 9th grade year may go down as the most fun I had in high school. Instead of high school building to something, it is folding inward instead, like the fortune tellers we made in elementary school, where each folded triangle closes off another life experience. Every activity feels heavy with the weight of doing a full risk analysis. I'm happy to have the opportunity to see my friends perform in the school musical, but feel nervous for the grandparents in the audience. Does the sniffling student behind me at the ACT have COVID, or is it just the seasonal allergies that hit hard this time of year?

Don’t get me wrong, at the same time that I am tired, I am thankful to be in school, to be seeing friends, to be playing sports and, through some really hard work on the part of our teachers, having an outdoor winter formal this year. My problems are insignificant compared to the experiences of so many people around the world today.

I’ve been looking for those who are staying happy in these times, and I think I found a group. Babies. I volunteer at the local children’s museum, and babies don’t care about germs. They like blocks, train tables and people who roll balls to them. Another group are dogs. My dog is the happiest she has ever been. Our family is always around, and she can always trick someone into feeding her more treats. She also likes it when you roll a ball to her.

What have I learned from babies and dogs? First, they live in the moment. Second, they don’t spend hours on the internet. Third, and most importantly, tiny things bring them joy. For now, I am making this my daily achievable goal: to find one thing a day that solidly brings me joy. Some days, this means something big, like a friend getting into a dream college or visiting family over spring break. Other days, it’s little things like the fact that my new insulated cup actually keeps my drink warm until lunch. Focusing on finding and writing down that one good thing a day enables me to look back over a week and see the highlights, which makes me happy all over again. So, be a baby or a dog (your choice) and see if it works for you, too.

Jack Dozier is an 11th grader at St. Anne's-Belfield School, where he is editor in chief of the student newspaper.