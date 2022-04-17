Column: Sweden, Finland stand up to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine with the intention of wiping out a democracy on his border, a first step in rebuilding the Russian empire. The pretext was Putin's feigned concern that Ukraine might join NATO. Thanks to the steely determination of the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden last week, Putin might wind up being the most effective recruiter for the Western alliance.

Let's remember how we got here. As Max Fisher wrote for the New York Times at the start of the war: "Since the end of the Cold War, a number of countries in Eastern Europe have chosen to join NATO, making them military allies of Moscow's former adversaries in the West. In 2008, Washington pushed NATO to announce that it might one day consider membership for Ukraine, though Western leaders have insisted ever since that they see little prospect of this coming about any time soon." Fourteen years later, Putin "has called NATO's expansion a plot to destroy Russia."

This is a lie, of course. NATO is a defensive alliance. President Joe Biden on Feb. 24 reiterated: "This was never about genuine security concerns on their part. It was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire by any means necessary - by bullying Russia's neighbors through coercion and corruption, by changing borders by force, and, ultimately, by choosing a war without a cause."

Putin's aggression in Ukraine has been a spectacular blunder. It has drawn NATO allies closer and induced European members to step up their own defense spending and wean themselves from Russia oil. The United States has increased the number of troops in NATO countries, demonstrating solidarity with allies and a refusal to be intimidated.

The Washington Post also reported last week that the "open door" to NATO membership might now become a busy thoroughfare: "Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, speaking Wednesday in Stockholm in a joint news conference with her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, said Finland is ready to make a decision on NATO 'within weeks' rather than months following an extensive debate in the 200-seat Eduskunta legislature."

Marin stressed that Finland and Sweden, two neighboring Nordic countries that have close economic, political and military ties, will make independent decisions regarding their security policy arrangements, including whether to join NATO. The Post reported that the ruling Social Democratic Parties in Finland and Sweden "are expected to announce their NATO views in early and late May, respectively. Parliaments in both countries are ready to finally decide the matter - something that could happen in Finland in late May and a bit later in Sweden."

Putin has been huffing and puffing as soon as Finland and Sweden started to consider the move, threatening to deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the region. As Reuters noted, "Lithuania said Russia's threats were nothing new and that Moscow had deployed nuclear weapons to Kaliningrad long before the war in Ukraine." The prime ministers of the Nordic countries refused to give in to Putin's intimidation.

Former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb, who has long supported joining NATO, observed in an interview with Business Insider: "Putin has only himself to thank. You know, I should probably be grateful to Putin, as a strong advocate of Finnish NATO membership, I was giving up hope."

Witnessing skillful leadership from the United States as well as decisive and coordinated action from NATO's European members, Marin and Andersson recognized the new world they are living in. Rather than cower, they are now poised to defy Putin, enhance their nations' security and add to the list of Putin's calamitous failures as a result of his war.

For standing up to Putin's bullying and making common cause with Western democracies, we can say, well done, Prime Ministers Marin and Andersson.