Column: SCC should slash solar share fee

Here’s a hypothetical for anyone who pays a utility bill in Virginia: What if Dominion Energy instituted a minimum monthly bill of $55 or more to every customer to cover the administrative expense of billing—regardless of how customers’ electricity was generated or how much was used? The answer: outrage, lawsuits and investigations would ensue.

Today, that’s exactly what is being proposed for homeowners and businesses who want to choose clean energy through Virginia’s new shared solar program. It’s an arbitrary and unfair approach to stall the shift to clean energy and prevent consumer choice, hidden in dinner table economics rather than outright opposition.

To be sure, Virginia is taking steps toward becoming a leader in the energy transition. It was only six years ago when the first solar farm began generating power in Virginia. Our nascent renewables market promised economic growth, diversified energy solutions, and expanded options for consumers.

Fast forward to 2022, and Virginia’s energy transition is well underway, with more than 3,100 MW of solar energy on Virginia’s grid — but still zero consumer choice for those in Dominion territory.

The good news? In 2020, the General Assembly took a step toward addressing this problem, passing legislation to create a shared solar program. With broad support, the bill passed unanimously in the Senate and by bipartisan majority in the House of Delegates.

The bad news? A pending proposal before the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for implementing the policy threatens to derail the entire program.

Shared solar allows homeowners and businesses that cannot purchase or install their own solar panels to subscribe to a portion of energy produced by a solar facility. The benefits intended in the legislation extend well beyond consumer access to low-cost solar power generated in our home state; the program would create jobs, foster economic development, establish grid resiliency and further a diversified effort toward the clean energy transition. The program’s intentional implementation will be key to capitalizing on those benefits.

The 2020 legislation includes a minimum bill — a fixed monthly charge for subscribers that allows the utility to recover the incremental costs. It is the SCC’s job to determine the appropriate amount.

Dominion’s proposal was ludicrously expensive -- between $75 and $95 per month, depending on administrative costs. This range undermines the workability of the entire shared solar program. We agree with a leading solar industry organization's recent proposal that ranges between $6.50 and $26.50 a month. For perspective, a recent report from the Commission’s Hearing Examiner endorsed a minimum bill that would come out to $55 per month for the average customer – hardly a compromise between the two options.

Now, Commissioners must decide the appropriate amount for a minimum bill. An exorbitant $55 bill would risk the shared solar program’s financial viability and cripple the legislative intent of the program by discouraging freedom of choice for Virginian consumers. The proposal is structurally flawed and entirely unrelated to the actual administrative cost of the shared solar program, making it an outlier among proposals in other states, many of whom have executed successful models for Virginia to replicate.

Today, almost half of U.S. states have policies that support programs similar to shared solar, and the popularity of these programs among participants is impressive. We can look to New York and Massachusetts, for example, where consumers have flocked to participate in well-planned shared solar programs in part because there are no minimum charges at all. And we can learn lessons from Florida and South Carolina, where poorly-implemented programs with barriers to entry means, in effect, no shared solar whatsoever.

As states across the country begin to realize the economic and environmental benefits associated with shared solar, the true cost of the status quo becomes clearer. Without an accessible shared solar program with a reasonable minimum bill, most Virginians will be left behind in the clean energy transition and will continue to be dependent on traditional electric generation.

A successful shared solar program will help Virginia make significant strides toward a new energy economy that will generate high-paying jobs and new opportunities for a diverse economy in Charlottesville and across the entire Commonwealth. It will also set a precedent for other states to follow and ensure that all Virginians have the freedom to choose to participate in the state’s clean energy transition.

Make no mistake about it: this debate before the SCC will decide the fate of Virginia’s shared solar program. To ensure its viability, Commissioners must ensure that only the true, incremental costs of the program be included in the minimum bill. A minimum bill that is set too high will prevent development of this nascent market in Virginia. Let’s hope they choose the right path.

Mark Goodwin is president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy, a Charlottesville-based company that builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities.