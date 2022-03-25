Column: Pence speaks his truth respectfully

The Daily Progress, in its March 24th editorial, said former Vice President Pence has “expressed viewpoints that could empower hate” and “targets people with alternative sexual orientations, as well as immigrants.”

Disagreeing politely and respectfully (as Pence always does) is not hateful. Freedom of speech has been fundamental to Americans because we all, at times, need to be confronted with ideas we don’t want to hear but may need to hear. Sexual progressives often deem other opinions as hateful because, as they claim, an individual’s self-constructed identity is sacrosanct, and that trumps everything – freedom of speech and science.

At stake here is also religious liberty. Many persons of faith in the God of the Bible hold its commandments as absolute Truth from our Creator. He has given us principles for our relationship with him, and with each other. Each of us, under religious liberty, have the freedom to represent this Truth in our lives, and in what our children are exposed to in schools and universities—and in this case, in how we opine on legislation pertaining to gender, marriage, and sexual morality.

The case of Lia Thomas is a good example. With the broad shoulders of a male, Thomas dominated college females – winning a national collegiate swimming title. No objective observer, regardless of politics, can look at Lia Thomas and think that person is a female. Progressives say commenting on this obvious fact is hateful because his self-constructed identity is sacrosanct.

Biologists, physicians (both of the authors of this letter are physicians), politicians, and religious people are considered hate-mongers if they express their views that Thomas is not a female and no one can change their created status; he is a male taking female hormones. Under our current secular elites, contrary opinions must be silenced or the person speaking it must be personally attacked as hateful, which is what the Daily Progress did to Mike Pence.

In his essay, “Live Not by Lies,” Alexander Solzhenitsyn said, “It is not every day and not on every shoulder that violence brings down its heavy hand. It demands of us only submission to lies, a daily participation in deceit—and this suffices as our fealty.” Submitting to lies means millions of Americans today are self-censoring their scientific, religious, and common-sense opinions because they are afraid of being fired, deemed hateful, and “canceled.”

Speaking one’s opinion truthfully in a rational, kind, and respectful manner is not hateful. And, in our opinion, if the truth we speak is from our Creator, it is an act of love because separation from God’s principles may sadly estrange a person from him. We encourage all Americans of all opinions to speak respectfully the truth as they see it and listen thoughtfully to those with different views without labeling them as “hateful.” And, for devout believers like Mike Pence, a commitment to speak the truth in love, come what may, is the best path ahead.

James A. Avery

C. Edward Rose